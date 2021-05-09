Horse Racing
High Definition wins the Beresford Stakes

York Dante Stakes remains the aim with High Definition ahead of Derby bid

By Sporting Life
16:36 · SUN May 09, 2021

Aidan O’Brien confirmed on Sunday that hotly-fancied colt High Definition still has a chance of taking part in Thursday’s Dante Stakes at York.

The son of Galileo was ruled out of possible engagements at Lingfield and Leopardstown over the weekend due to a high blood count (Serum Amyloid A), despite scoping without issue on Thursday morning.

Speaking in the wake of Bolshoi Ballet's Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes success that saw him cut to general 7/4 favourite for the Cazoo Derby on June 5, the Ballyedoyle trainer he reiterated High Definition competing in a trial is paramount for his participation at Epsom next month.

He said: “High Definition will do a bit in the morning, and we are hoping that he might go to York.

“His blood count is still coming down – it’s not 100 per cent yet, but it’s a lot better than it was. It’s nearly there.

“We need to run obviously. He has to get out if he’s going to the Derby.

“He’s not been medicated, because we couldn’t find anything.”

Sky Bet eased High Definition to 6/1 for the Derby on Sunday afternoon.

