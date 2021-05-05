Horse Racing
High Definition wins the Beresford Stakes

High Definition misses Lingfield Derby Trial

By Nick Robson
18:22 · WED May 05, 2021

Cazoo Derby favourite High Definition will miss his intended prep run for Epsom at Lingfield this weekend.

The Galileo colt won each of his two starts as a juvenile, with his striking performance in the Group Two Beresford Stakes at the Curragh in September ensuring he spent the winter months at the head of ante-post lists for the premier Classic.

After saddling Mother Earth to win the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last weekend, trainer Aidan O’Brien confirmed Lingfield’s Novibet Derby Trial as the likely starting point for High Definition’s campaign on Saturday.

However, speaking on Wednesday evening, O’Brien ruled his charge out of a trip across the Irish Sea this weekend.

He said: “High Definition won’t be going to Lingfield on Saturday – his bloods just weren’t 100 per cent this evening.

“I’m not sure where he might run. We’ll just have to wait and see how things go over the coming days really.

“We’ll have to play it by ear and see how he is when things settle down.”

