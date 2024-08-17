York Friday preview: Sky Bet Ebor Festival day three entries

We look at the six-day entries for day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival featuring the Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
Big Evs and Asfoora are set for round three of their summer battle after both featured among 15 confirmations for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.
Mick Appleby’s stable star narrowly came out on top in their latest head-to-head in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month, as Big Evs held on by a short head from the fast-finishing Australian raider.
That result levelled the scores between the pair after Henry Dwyer’s mare had taken the first instalment with another impressive turn of foot to secure a one-length victory in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, with Appleby’s colt a further half-length back in third.
Appleby said of his charge: “He’s in good form. He’s all ready for the Nunthorpe.
“It’s going to be another tough race for us, but he can do his running. Hopefully the rain stays away from the course.
“It would be an amazing race to win, all Yorkshire trainers want to win the Nunthorpe. It would be a good achievement and I know Paul (Teasdale, owner) has been pretty keen to win the Nunthorpe for years. He lives near York, so it would mean a lot for him to win.”
The Rutland-based handler confirmed regular jockey Tom Marquand will again be in the saddle for the Group One on the Knavesmire.
There is no shortage of quality elsewhere, starting with Adam West’s Live In The Dream, who is aiming to successfully defend his crown from 12 months ago.
The Archie Watson-trained Bradsell, who came third in last year’s renewal, will be buoyed by his recent triumph in a French Listed race at Deauville under Hollie Doyle.
Regional split Big Evs and Asfoora at Ascot in June and will be aiming to go one better for North Yorkshire-based Ed Bethell this time around. He came fifth in this race in 2023.
Believing was only three-quarters of a length behind the leading pair at Goodwood for the in-form George Boughey and could take them on again.
Abernant Stakes winner Washington Heights represents Kevin Ryan, Ralph Beckett’s Starlust is targeting a third straight success on the Knavesmire this term and Ed Walker has regular Group runner Makarova.
Clarendon House could go for Robert Cowell, Michael Dods has lined up Azure Blue and William Knight may run Frost At Dawn.
Czech raider Ponntos will start for Miroslav Nieslanik, Vadream continues at this level for Charlie Fellowes and Irish trainer Kate McGivern tests So Majestic in Group One territory for the first time.
Vauban has just come up short in his three assignments so far this season but with no Giavellotto in the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup the path is clear for him to get a first win of the campaign on the board.
Willie Mullins' horse ran well on the Knavesmire behind Marco Botti's in-form stayer in the Yorkshire Cup back in May, while he could only manage minor placings in the Ascot Gold Cup and Curragh Cup in two subsequent runs since.
Two miles at York could be ideal for the six-year-old, however, and this represents a good chance for him to get his first win in a year despite some strong opposition.
Point Lonsdale for Aidan O'Brien, Gregory for the Gosdens and Andrew Balding's Alsakib head the other contenders, but this could be all about Vauban as he navigates his way to another crack at the Melbourne Cup Down Under.
Thirteen juveniles are entered in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York next Friday and Wathnan Racing look to have a very good chance of sealing the prize with three strong contenders.
The Strikin Viking comes here on the back of finishing second in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and he already has an impressive York win on his C.V.
Now trained by Hamad Al Jehani, the son of Inns Of Court looks favourite material given his overall profile and that crucial course form.
Wathnan could also turn to Royal Ascot winner Shareholder, not seen since his excellent victory in the Norfolk Stakes for Karl Burke back in June.
And then there's Shadow Army for Richard Fahey, disappointing at Royal Ascot but back in form since at Chantilly, though he was beaten into fourth behind Babouche at the Curragh last time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.