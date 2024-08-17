York Friday preview: Sky Bet Ebor Festival day three entries

Big Evs and Asfoora ready to renew rivalry

Big Evs and Asfoora are set for round three of their summer battle after both featured among 15 confirmations for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Mick Appleby’s stable star narrowly came out on top in their latest head-to-head in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month, as Big Evs held on by a short head from the fast-finishing Australian raider.

That result levelled the scores between the pair after Henry Dwyer’s mare had taken the first instalment with another impressive turn of foot to secure a one-length victory in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, with Appleby’s colt a further half-length back in third.

Appleby said of his charge: “He’s in good form. He’s all ready for the Nunthorpe.

“It’s going to be another tough race for us, but he can do his running. Hopefully the rain stays away from the course.

“It would be an amazing race to win, all Yorkshire trainers want to win the Nunthorpe. It would be a good achievement and I know Paul (Teasdale, owner) has been pretty keen to win the Nunthorpe for years. He lives near York, so it would mean a lot for him to win.”

The Rutland-based handler confirmed regular jockey Tom Marquand will again be in the saddle for the Group One on the Knavesmire.

There is no shortage of quality elsewhere, starting with Adam West’s Live In The Dream, who is aiming to successfully defend his crown from 12 months ago.

The Archie Watson-trained Bradsell, who came third in last year’s renewal, will be buoyed by his recent triumph in a French Listed race at Deauville under Hollie Doyle.

Regional split Big Evs and Asfoora at Ascot in June and will be aiming to go one better for North Yorkshire-based Ed Bethell this time around. He came fifth in this race in 2023.

Believing was only three-quarters of a length behind the leading pair at Goodwood for the in-form George Boughey and could take them on again.

Abernant Stakes winner Washington Heights represents Kevin Ryan, Ralph Beckett’s Starlust is targeting a third straight success on the Knavesmire this term and Ed Walker has regular Group runner Makarova.

Clarendon House could go for Robert Cowell, Michael Dods has lined up Azure Blue and William Knight may run Frost At Dawn.

Czech raider Ponntos will start for Miroslav Nieslanik, Vadream continues at this level for Charlie Fellowes and Irish trainer Kate McGivern tests So Majestic in Group One territory for the first time.