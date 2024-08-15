York Wednesday preview: Sky Bet Ebor Festival day one entries

Ben Linfoot looks at the six-day entries for day one of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York next Wednesday.

Lining up to take on Troy Opposition was thin on the ground to City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month, but it seems they are queueing up to take on the son of Justify in the Juddmonte International at York next week. Ghostwriter is back for more after the Eclipse reverse, Ambiente Friendly is back for more after his Derby defeat and together with the upwardly-mobile French-trained Calandagan they form strong opposition from City Of Troy’s fellow three-year-olds, but there is potentially a deep challenge from the older horses, too. York specialist Alflaila heads those after his course and distance win last time out, but then there’s the international duo, Durezza, the Japanese horse, and Zarakem, second to Auguste Rodin at Royal Ascot, throwing their hats into the ring, while King George runner-up Bluestocking is among the potential opposition too. Throw in Israr, Maljoom, Docklands, Royal Rhyme and, perhaps, maybe, the lesser-spotted White Birch, and you have what is shaping up to be the race of the season. City Of Troy’s Eclipse form looks all the better following the subsequent exploits of Al Riffa and See The Fire, but his workmanlike victory in Esher means he hasn’t scared them off at York, and if he is to maintain his poster boy for the season status with a third consecutive Group 1 victory, you sense he will very much have had to earn it.

O’Brien dominates Voltigeur entries Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is another one in the Juddmonte International, but he’s also one of five entries for Aidan O’Brien in the eight-strong Sky Bet Great Voltigeur and he looks much more likely to take his chance in the 1m4f race now after being supplemented for £20,000. O’Brien has a mixed record in the Voltigeur but he did win it last year with subsequent St Leger winner Continuous and this could well tell us whether Los Angeles will be pointed at Doncaster, as seems likely. Stablemate Illinois could also put forward his Town Moor claims, while Chief Little Rock, The Equator and Euphoric complete the Ballydoyle challenge. If not Aidan it could be King’s Gambit for Harry Charlton after his second to Alflaila on the Knavesmire last time out, while Owen Burrows’ Derby fourth Deria Mile and William Haggas’ Space Legend complete the entries.

