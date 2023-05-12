Military Order is a top-priced 7/1 for the Epsom Classic following a reappearance win at Newmarket, while Flying Honours would be making his seasonal reappearance having signed off 2022 by winning the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien is also double-handed with Cairo, who disappointed in the UAE Derby last time, and Continuous, a son of Heart’s Cry who won both starts at two.

Canberra Legend (Feilden Stakes), Epictetus (Blue Riband) and White Birch (Ballysax) have already won trials this spring and are set to chase Group Two glory next week.

Sir Michael Stoute has entered Wood Ditton winner Passenger who was taken out of the Dee Stakes at Chester because of the testing ground, while Craven Stakes runner-up The Foxes is set to step up in trip.

Dancing Magic, Dear My Friend (click here for latest on him), Killybegs Warrior, King Of Steel and Liberty Lane complete the field.