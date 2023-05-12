Connections of Dear My Friend are looking forward to his run in the £180,000 Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.
The son of Pivotal is owned by Middleham Park Racing and Michael Lai and many of the 22 syndicate members will be cheering on their ‘Friend’ in the extended mile and a quarter contest, which is the eponymous feature of York’s curtain-raising, three-day Dante Festival.
Dear My Friend is also likely to prove popular among the thousands of racegoers attending the renowned Derby trial, as he is Yorkshire-trained in Middleham, by Charlie Johnston.
The colt is seeking to become the thirteenth winner of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante to go on and land the Epsom Blue Riband. He takes his place off the back of a Listed victory, by a neck, from Flight Plan in the one-mile Burradon Stakes, staged at Newcastle on April 7.
Middleham Park Racing syndicate manager Mike Prince said: “We’ve got lots of excited owners on our hands at the moment. Very much the dream is still alive! We’ll have a big crowd there next Thursday and they’re just really excited, just to see how his season develops.
“The syndicate were absolutely delighted with his run at Newcastle – the form is working out nicely. Him and Flight Plan had a ding-dong battle in the final furlong but he was quite comfortably on top in the last 100 yards and looked to be extending away.
“He’s got a lovely long stride on him and we think that stride-length will come into play when we step him up to a mile and two. We’re pretty adamant that the step up in trip will suit him.”
Jockey James Doyle partnered him for the first time that day and connections are hoping the association will be renewed at York – a course that is likely to play to Dear My Friend’s strengths.
Prince said: “The long straight there, he can just get into his stride early on. We don’t know what Godolphin’s plans are. But the intention is for James to keep the ride if he’s not retained by them for that race.”
With showers hitting racecourses up and down the country this week, racing professionals have all got an eye out for going conditions.
Prince added: “We think he’d probably be better on quicker but we wouldn’t run away from soft ground with him, that’s for sure. Being by Pivotal, we think he’s pretty versatile ground-wise.”
A total of 14 horses are still in the race after today’s latest forfeit stage. Among the wider names are Epictetus and White Birch, two colts who have already shown they are in the mix for the Betfred Derby, after strong starts to their seasons.
The entries are completed by Cairo, Canberra Legend, Continuous, Dancing Magic, Flying Honours, Killybegs Warrior, King of Steel, Liberty Lane, Military Order, Passenger and The Foxes.
