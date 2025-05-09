York Dante preview: The Lion In Winter ready for return

13 colts went forward at the six-day declaration stage including Alpine Trail who won the Newmarket Stakes last week and has been supplemented at a cost of £14,000 by Godolphin.

But all eyes will be on the Ballydoyle representative who will be racing for the first time since winning the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at the same track in August. On that day he beat Wimbledon Hawkeye and subsequent Betfred 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.

However, speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer made it clear that the colt will improve significantly for his first outing of the season.

“Everything is Ok for him for York. Obviously, it’s his first run of the year and we’ll see how that goes. We’re happy at the moment that he’s going to be ready to start but there will be a lot of improvement we think after York, so I suppose we wait and see what happens," he said.

“York is a flat track; the ground is usually beautiful there and we were trying to give him all the chances we could. There is a little longer between York and the Derby this year and that’s going to be a little help too, I think.