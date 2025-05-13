The Sea The Stars colt was last seen in action in August, winning the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes in superb fashion on the Knavesmire.

Ballydoyle stablemates have impressed in a series of recent Derby trials, but The Lion In Winter remains at the head of the market for the most famous Classic of them all, the Betfred Derby.

Now O’Brien has The Lion In Winter set to take his seasonal bow on the Knavesmire in this week’s £180,000 Group 2 – a renowned proving ground for potential Epsom horses, with eleven previous double winners.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted that it looks like he’s going to make it. We weren’t sure he would – he’s been off a long time. But with the Derby in mind, it was the perfect prep. Obviously, it’s a very good Derby trial.

“There’s two more two days to go, but it looks like he’s going to be fine. He’s going to improve a ton from whatever he does.

“Hopefully, he’s going to run well and that we’ve enough done with him to help him to run well. But I’m looking forward to it and to see what’s going to happen.

“It’s going to be very interesting. Hopefully, we have him in a good enough place to show what his potential could be.”