York Dante preview: David Ord on the test awaiting The Lion In Winter

Our man on the task facing The Lion In Winter in next week's Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes.

There’s an art to reading into what a trainer says ahead of a big race. Plenty follow a familiar path. John Gosden, for example, is very good at talking up other people's horses while playing down the chances of his own. Clive Brittain was a past master at convincing you that his goose was indeed a swan, and when he was occasionally proved right, you couldn’t help but smile. Aidan O’Brien rarely drops bombshells or offers a firm view on either his own team or the opposition. But he’s at pains to point out in the build-up to Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York that The Lion In Winter is going to come on the proverbial ton for the outing.

It has clearly not been an entirely straightforward spring with the son of Sea The Stars who was ruled out of a tilt at the Betfred 2000 Guineas at a time when most of us were playing Willie Mullins bingo at Cheltenham. Throw in the fact his two-year-old career came to a halt after winning the Tattersalls Acomb at the Knavesmire in August, a bruised foot forcing him to miss the Goffs Million and then the Darley Dewhurst in the autumn, and it's a long absence to overcome. It’s understandable that O'Brien is urging caution. We need to set our expectations. But wouldn’t it be great if he was able to surpass them, even if he is carrying a little holiday tummy? Because it would do wonders for the Betfred Derby. There’s a chance we’ve already seen the best trial, Ruling Court’s win in the 2000 Guineas last week. But then you remember that colt was third behind The Lion In Winter at York last summer and it’s interesting that Godolphin have stuck their Newmarket Stakes winner Alpine Trail in against him this time. Clearly £14,000 is small change to an operation that at the time of writing Anthony Stroud has already spent €3,000,000 on behalf of at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale – and they’re only 40 lots in. But a second arrow for the Derby wouldn’t go amiss. At the moment the Guineas hero is Appleby’s only entry, but Alpine Trail has come a long way in a short space of time and looks sure to relish a mile-and-a-half in time.

Alpine Trail is away and clear at Newmarket

John and Thady Gosden have three Dante options. Devil’s Advocate in the Royal Blue of Godolphin, is looking to bounce back from a blow-out in the Blue Riband trial at Epsom where he looked ill-at-ease on the track. Presumably if he runs this is his target – not the Derby. Damysus looked good on debut at Southwell and came forward nicely to finish third behind Swagman in the Sandown Classic Trial. He was still raw that day and is a very well bred son of Frankel. Then there’s Nightwalker, who made the short hop across the Bury Road to Clarehaven when Sir Michael Stoute shut up shot in the autumn and you sensed a subsequent third in a Listed race at the Craven Meeting might just have completed his education. Sea Scout won the Epsom trial for the Crisfords and is tough and improving, Ralph Beckett has two options and Pride Of Arras has the big Timeform P after winning his sole start at Sandown at two. Stablemate Seacruiser only has the small version but a higher master rating after making all to win a mile autumn maiden on the Rowley Mile. It’s a guessing game with that pair. As it is with Ed Walker’s Mister Rizz, who beat his only two rivals as he liked at Doncaster in May but also hit a big figure in April when winning on debut at Kempton. Tuscan Hill in the Amo Racing silks won both races at two including an impressive four-and-a-half length defeat of Calla Lagoon in the Silver Tankard at Pontefract. He’s from a family of an Oaks winner in Eswarah. Scandiva is presumably in there as a possible pace angle for Ballydoyle, Trinity College as a potential cover shot if anything goes wrong between now and Thursday with the favourite.

Wimbledon Hawkeye is away and clear in the Royal Lodge

There’s a suspicion we haven’t seen the best of Royal Lodge second Royal Playwright yet but it’s his Newmarket conqueror, Wimbledon Hawkeye, who would add so much to the contest. He’d be the colt to measure everything by. He’s race-fit after two runs so far in 2025, finishing second in the Craven and fifth in the 2000 Guineas. On both occasions he was marginally below the Timeform number he hit when second to The Lion In Winter in the Acomb, but only a handful of pounds and promises to relish going up to 10 furlongs. James Owen has rightfully been getting the plaudits as his training career under both codes soars, but a nod must be given in the direction of the Gredleys too who are campaigning their horses ambitiously. If they do borrow Johnny G’s big dice around 10am on Tuesday and declare they’ll do so in the knowledge their colt was a length-and-three-quarters adrift of the favourite when they last met. It’s not an unsurmountable deficit – especially when you're match fit against a rival heading out for his first leg-stretch in anger of 2025. His presence would offer a fascinating gauge to the Derby favourite’s performance, win, lose or draw.