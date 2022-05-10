Left handed, flat. In essence, York is a very fair track, ideal for the long-striding galloper. In recent seasons, the field tends to come more down the centre of the track than has historically been the case, particularly if conditions are testing. The track was made into a circuit in 2005 and offers a straight five furlong/six furlong track, on which a high draw has been a distinct disadvantage in recent years, while seven furlong races start on a chute.

Best performances at the Dante Festival

Sorted by Timeform performance ratings in the last five years

Harry Angel (131) – 2018 Duke of York Stakes WON

Stradivarius (125) – 2018 Yorkshire Cup WON

Tasleet (123) – 2017 Duke of York Stakes WON

Stradivarius (122) – 2019 Yorkshire Cup WON

Desert Skyline (121) – 2018 Yorkshire Cup Second

Telecaster (121) – 2019 Dante Stakes WON

First Eleven (121) – 2019 Jorvik Handicap WON

Spanish Mission (121) – 2021 Yorkshire Cup WON

Top-class sprinter Harry Angel posted the best performance at the Dante Festival in the last five years when winning the 2018 Duke of York Stakes under a Group 1 penalty. The previous year’s winner Tasleet also ranks highly after beating former winner Magical Memory by two and a half lengths.

Stradivarius landed the odds by three lengths in his first Yorkshire Cup (runner-up Desert Skyline ran well in face of a stiff task conceding him weight) in 2018 and followed up under a penalty a year later. He bids to win the race for a third time on Friday and boasts an unbeaten record at York, having won his third Lonsdale Cup at last year’s Ebor Festival. 2021 Yorkshire Cup winner Spanish Mission also defied a penalty.

Telecaster is the highest-rated Dante winner of the last five years after beating the previous season’s champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot in 2019, while the same year First Eleven put up one of the best handicap performances of the entire season when winning the mile and a half Jorvik Handicap under 9-9.