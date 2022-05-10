Sporting Life
Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Racing Podcast: Where are we now in terms of the Cazoo Derby?

By Sporting Life
12:37 · TUE May 10, 2022

David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash to ask where are we in terms of the Cazoo Derby after the recent trials?

There's a lot of love for Stone Age after his win in the Leopardstown trial at the weekend but a difference of opinion over the strength of the Sandown form from earlier in the season.

Find out who sits at the top of the various shortlists and also fancies for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday. Desert Crown is out to underline his own Epsom claims but Graham feels there's a colt in there who might be about to spring a surprise.

