There's a lot of love for Stone Age after his win in the Leopardstown trial at the weekend but a difference of opinion over the strength of the Sandown form from earlier in the season.

Find out who sits at the top of the various shortlists and also fancies for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday. Desert Crown is out to underline his own Epsom claims but Graham feels there's a colt in there who might be about to spring a surprise.