Yeah Man won the Grand National Trial at Haydock. Report and free video replay

Sean Flanagan produced Yeah Man (9/2 joint-favourite) with a well-timed run to win the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park.

Held-up in rear for much of the three and a half mile contest, the yellow and purple quartered silks could be seen creeping through the field as the race began to change complexion five fences from home. There had been one or two eventful moments prior to that with Highland Hunter running away with amateur Tom Broughton at the start before giving his partner a terrific spin while the other joint-favourite, Famous Bridge, unseated six out when giving Shane Quinlan no chance. Highland Hunter had been to the fore, alongside Chambard, but the pair were passed by My Silver Lining and top-weight Iwilldoit on the run to the fifth last. My Silver Lining went on in the straight, racing against the stands' side rail with James Best standing tall in the saddle, but little by little Yeah Man and Flanagan, having his first ride at Haydock, crept closer. By the time the duo approached the last, separated by the width of the fence, there was little to choose between them but Yeah Man, fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, landed in front and kept on dourly to record a valuable success before unseating Flanagan after the line. Classic Chase winner My Silver Lining was a gallant one and a half lengths second with Welsh National runner-up Iron Bridge six lengths further back in third; Highland Hunter was just a length and a half away in fourth despite his pre-race exertions.

Flanagan told Racing TV: "I've actually gone down the back and half taken him back because I didn't want to end up getting there too soon and I've left myself a little bit to do in the straight but he's galloped all the way to the line and he's actually pricked his ears near the line so he had a bit left. “It was a very good performance and I’ve actually fallen off him after the line. He just stood on himself and I went over his head. “The only worry we had was the ground. He had one run on it last year (and disappointed), but I rode him that day and things just weren’t right for him on the day anyway and he didn’t finish out. He was duly rewarded today as he’s been knocking on the door and tipped up (at Ascot) two runs back. “He jumped really well today, he’s a dour stayer and he’s done it really well.” Yeah Man is not entered in the Randox Grand National at Aintree but Cromwell, who decided against making the trip to Merseyside, is eyeing the Irish equivalent. He said: “I’m delighted with that and I think he deserved it after a couple of defeats at Ascot. We weren’t sure about the ground, but he got through it well. I’d say we’ll go for the Irish Grand National now. He wouldn’t have got into it off his current mark, but he will get in now. “I think we’ll skip Cheltenham, he may have an entry in the Kim Muir but I’d say he’s most likely to go for the Irish Grand National. “I’ve never had a winner at Haydock before and I’ve never been. It’s a great result.”

