Woodcote Stakes preview: Logical next step for Havana Hurricane

Eve Johnson Houghton is hoping to see improvement from Havana Hurricane in Friday’s Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes at Epsom.
The two-year-old heads into the Listed contest off the back of a debut win at Goodwood which in many ways came as a pleasant surprise to his trainer.
“I’ve always liked Havana Gold, I think he’s a very good stallion and very sadly missed. This horse comes from a good family and is a nice, strong colt,” she told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“He’d done some nice work but to be honest I thought he was probably a couple of bits shy mentally more than physically. He certainly learned on the job, it really seemed to click in the race which was good.
“I thought he’d run a really good race and probably be in the first four, but I didn’t think he’d know enough mentally to go and win it like he did.”
The trainer is confident Havana Hurricane will cope with the idiosyncrasies of the track on Friday.
“He liked Goodwood so we know he goes downhill which is half the battle and he’s a nice solid horse. I like the Woodcote as a race and it seems the next obvious spot for him,” she added.
