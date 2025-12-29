Wodhooh hardens at top of Mares' Hurdle market following Leopardstown success

Gordon Elliott's Wodhooh is a best-priced 2/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham after adding to her tally at Leopardstown.
Last month's Ascot Hurdle winner was sent off the 8/15 favourite despite conceding weight all round in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Kerrymount Mares Hurdle and duly delivered under Jack Kennedy.
The progressive five-year-old battled to the front approaching the final flight and stayed on strongly to beat Feet Of A Dancer by two and a quarter lengths.
Elliott, who landed a remarkable 18 festive winners across the meetings at Leopardstown (13), Limerick (three) and Down Royal (two), later saddled Brighterdaysahead to finish a one-length second to Lossiemouth in the December Hurdle but it is Wodhooh who dominates the long-range betting for the Mares' Hurdle.
Sky Bet and Paddy Power clipped the favourite to 2/1, with Brighterdaysahead into a general 7/2 for the same race and 14/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, in which she was unplaced last March.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.