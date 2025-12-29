Wodhooh hardens at top of Mares' Hurdle market following Leopardstown success

Last month's Ascot Hurdle winner was sent off the 8/15 favourite despite conceding weight all round in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Kerrymount Mares Hurdle and duly delivered under Jack Kennedy.

The progressive five-year-old battled to the front approaching the final flight and stayed on strongly to beat Feet Of A Dancer by two and a quarter lengths.

Elliott, who landed a remarkable 18 festive winners across the meetings at Leopardstown (13), Limerick (three) and Down Royal (two), later saddled Brighterdaysahead to finish a one-length second to Lossiemouth in the December Hurdle but it is Wodhooh who dominates the long-range betting for the Mares' Hurdle.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power clipped the favourite to 2/1, with Brighterdaysahead into a general 7/2 for the same race and 14/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, in which she was unplaced last March.