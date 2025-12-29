December Hurdle report | Lossiemouth too strong at Leopardstown

Lossiemouth found plenty up the run-in to fend off a strong challenge from Brighterdaysahead in the Grade 1 December Hurdle at Leopardstown.
It looked like the prolific Lossiemouth was going to comfortably land a ninth Grade 1 for Willie Mullins when she took the measure of stablemate Anzadam on the turn for home. However, last year's winner Brighterdaysahead, who disappointed on her final couple of starts last season, proved revitalised on her return to action for the in-form Gordon Elliott and ensured the 4/6 favourite had to work under Paul Townend.
There was a length between the pair at the line, with Casheldale Lad, a stablemate of the runner-up, five and a half lengths back in third.
Anzadam, who changed the complexion of the race when tanking into the lead four out, was unable to sustain his effort having raced too keenly and finished fourth. His sudden move injected pace into the race, but Lossiemouth, who had initially been sat in second behind Casheldale Lad, picked up the chase with Townend keen to ensure Anzadam wasn't given too much rope.
Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "I was trying to cover all bases towards the end of the back straight with the horse in front of me. I wasn't aware how much he'd done behind, but he jumped so quick past me and got lengths, and I know his level of ability so I couldn't let him out of sight like he was a no-hoper.
"She's very straightforward. I could go out with a free hand and line up knowing my mare would stay, so I could try and put her in the right position. It's lucky to have the likes of her that you can go down and make it up as you go along.
"I thought I was in front long enough and when Lossie felt her [Brighterdaysahead] coming she was always pulling out enough to keep her behind us."
Remarkably for a mare who has enjoyed so much top-level success and is in her fourth season of racing for Mullins, it was Lossiemouth's first Grade 1 win at Leopardstown. Her two previous visits to the track in top company had resulted in an unlucky second behind stablemate Gala Marceau in the 2023 Spring Juvenile Hurdle and a fall in last year's Irish Champion Hurdle.
Her only other defeat came when a sluggish second behind Constitution Hill in last season's Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, and victory on Monday took her career record to 13 wins from 16 starts.
Lossiemouth has somewhat controversially contested the Mares' Hurdle rather than the Champion Hurdle for the past two seasons and proved a class apart from her rivals on each occasion. She will again have those races as an option and is second favourite for both contests, reflecting the uncertainty over running plans.
Townend added: "You'd be a brave man to say she couldn't win a Champion Hurdle. She's winning Grade 1s at two miles. It'll certainly have to be looked at, but she enjoys the other race there as well and it's always nice to be in the winner's enclosure and have her to look forward to."
She seems likely to take in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival en route to the Cheltenham Festival, according to Mullins, who believes Lossiemouth should be considered in the same bracket as top mares he has trained like Annie Power and Quevega.
He told Racing TV: "She's right up there. That's nine Grade 1s which is extraordinary. She's only six so there are lots of races for her to compete in and win more of them. She's becoming a bit of a legend in her own right.
"I'd imagine she'd come to the DRF. We're looking at other options in case, but the DRF is the natural progression for her."
