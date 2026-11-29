Willie Mullins' seven-year-old stuck to the task in encouraging fashion but Wodhooh was not for catching and powered past the line with a length and a half to spare over 9/4 chance Jimmy Du Seuil. Teahupoo ended up a further eight lengths back in third.

Wodhooh travelled with her usual zest in behind runners as another Elliott stablemate Casheldale Lad made the running, before making smooth headway coming to two flights from the finish and jumping well at the last as Jimmy Du Seuil was switched towards the far side by jockey Paul Townend.

Teahupoo, the mount of Jack Kennedy and winner of this event three times in the past, was the other market leader but he appeared to find the yielding ground plenty fast enough and victory went to Danny Gilligan's mount, who took full advantage of the 7lb allowance she received from her male counterparts.

Elliott was no doubt still purring from Skerry Hill's wide-margin win in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle earlier on the card and he was responsible for both 7/4 joint-favourites in the two and a half-mile Hatton's Grace.

The big-race sponsors make the winner their 5/1 favourite for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, a couple of points shorter than Dan Skelton's Soldier Reeves.

"She's a credit to Gordon, to the owners, and everyone in the yard. She's a just a little dinger isn't she?! She couldn't have done it any better there," the winning jockey told Racing TV.

"I thought Jack was on the horse to beat - Teahupoo - and I tracked him. I was very happy throughout the race and she jumped super. I thought she put the race to bed very easily from the back of the second-last.

"Look, she's improving every day she goes to the races and hopefully she's not finished improving yet."

"She's never let us down," Elliott said. "She's unbelievable, obviously Punchestown last year she just wasn't right after the race, but you just knew from flagfall today, the way she was travelling. It was obviously a tough decision for Jack to make but the ground just wasn't enough of a test for Teahupoo, but no taking away from Wodhooh - it was her day, she's a superstar.

"We left her in it to keep all bases covered. We were nervous the way that the ground was over in the UK, the plan was to go for the Long Walk Hurdle, but it's great.

"I think she'll definitely improve. I think she was two or three weeks off being ready but she's a good mare and good mares win.

"We might look at three miles at Christmas."

Regarding Teahupoo, he added: "If you watch him, he went from the third last to the line, I guarantee you he was going as quick at the line as he was at the third last, he just couldn't go any faster on that ground but her ran his heart out again."