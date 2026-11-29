Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, the well-backed 4/7 favourite made all the running in the two-mile Grade 1 event and wasn't for catching, cruising around the home bend before taking the final couple of flights in his stride.

Magnifico Conti (11/4) briefly threatened to close the gap before his effort petered out, Willie Mullins' recruit ending up a well-held third as 20/1 outsider Mr Hollywood ran on to fill the runner-up spot.

But the race was all about Skerry Hill, who wasn't extended to score by 12 lengths and maintain his unblemished record.

Elliott said on Racing TV: "I think he's a good horse. I think he's going to have tougher tasks in front of him, but you'd have to like what you see.

"At the moment I think that (two miles) is where we'll keep him."

Kennedy said: "He does everything so easy, he has such a high cruising-speed. He was probably looking for a bit of company up the straight as well. But he was very good.

"You'd love to get a lead on him as well but he has that big high cruising speed so it's probably hard for something to take him along at the gallop he can go. I'm sure there'll be something along the way that can do it but it'll be nice to see what he can do with a lead.

"I think he will stay but I wouldn't see any need to go up in trip at the moment. He's very nice."