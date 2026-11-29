Skerry Hill put down a major marker with a silky-smooth victory in the BAR 1 Betting Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, the well-backed 4/7 favourite made all the running in the two-mile Grade 1 event and wasn't for catching, cruising around the home bend before taking the final couple of flights in his stride.
Magnifico Conti (11/4) briefly threatened to close the gap before his effort petered out, Willie Mullins' recruit ending up a well-held third as 20/1 outsider Mr Hollywood ran on to fill the runner-up spot.
But the race was all about Skerry Hill, who wasn't extended to score by 12 lengths and maintain his unblemished record.
Elliott said on Racing TV: "I think he's a good horse. I think he's going to have tougher tasks in front of him, but you'd have to like what you see.
"At the moment I think that (two miles) is where we'll keep him."
Kennedy said: "He does everything so easy, he has such a high cruising-speed. He was probably looking for a bit of company up the straight as well. But he was very good.
"You'd love to get a lead on him as well but he has that big high cruising speed so it's probably hard for something to take him along at the gallop he can go. I'm sure there'll be something along the way that can do it but it'll be nice to see what he can do with a lead.
"I think he will stay but I wouldn't see any need to go up in trip at the moment. He's very nice."
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Skerry Hill was cut to 6/1 joint-favourite (from 12s) alongside the Willie Mullins-trained Love Me Tender for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. The Royal Bond winner was halved in price to 8/1 for the Turners Novices' Hurdle over the intermediate trip.
Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "A very impressive performance from Skerry Hill who dominated the race from a long way out. We were suitably impressed and have gone 6/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme."
"He looks the real deal at the moment, but we'll take baby steps with him," said Elliott. "The Supreme is a long way away. We'll dream for another while, but it's great to come across a horse like this for Ronnie (Bartlett, owner)."
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