Windsor Sunday review and replays: Jingko Blue another winner for Nicky Henderson

Meeting the last on a good stride, Jingko Blue continued to press on up the run in before going on to score by two and a quarter lengths and give Henderson his first winner back at the track since jump racing returned to the course last month.

The complexion of the race changed as Lowry's Bar blundered his chances away at three out leaving the six year old gelding to move into a lead he would not surrender approaching to the second last.

Although making a shuddering error at the final fence on the first circuit it failed to halt the momentum of the odds-on favourite, who tracked the early pace set by Lowry's Bar for much of the race.

After making a triumphant start over fences at Uttoxeter 40 days ago the gelded son of Great Pretender was sent off the 4/9 favourite to add to that tally in the three mile contest which was re-routed from Warwick earlier this month.

Having watched Jonbon secure Grade One glory in the Clarence House Chase and Lulamba enhance his position as Triumph Hurdle favourite at Ascot on Saturday the Seven Barrows was on hand to see Jingko Blue land his biggest success in the re-arranged Grade 2.

Nicky Henderson continued his fine weekend after Jingko Blue moved a step closer to an outing at the Cheltenham Festival when maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Hampton Novices’ Chase at Windsor.

Henderson said: “It was a cold sort of race if you know what I mean. It was hard on Friday and I bet that was very hard work today. The ground is not for flashy horses, but I thought he was very good.

“We were hoping he would stay three miles and he looked as if he was the one that might do and we will continue down that road. I think he is going the right way, I’m sure of that. He is a talented horse there is no doubt about that.

“It is rather fun having a winner back here. I’ve been involved with it all since it was originally mooted and it has been an enormous success.”

An outing in the Grade Two Ebony Horse Club Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot on February 15 is next on the agenda for Jingko Blue ahead of a tilt at the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henderson said: “This was never the plan and they suggested they might put this race on. It was a great effort and appreciated. We weren’t really prepared for today as we were waiting for the Reynoldstown as it was the only race left in the calendar over three miles.

“I think there is every chance he would go to the Reynoldstown then on to Cheltenham. Having a chat with Nico (de Boinville), he is happy to do that."

Rest of the action...

Gavin Sheehan delivered Guard Duty with a peach of a ride to win the Winter Million Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Having held Emma Lavelle's charge up right at the back of the field in the early stages, Sheehan brought his mount with a well-timed run in the final half-mile of the race and came to take up the running soon after the final. The 11/2 chance skipped clear to win by four lengths from Hartington.

Sheehan said on Sky Sports Racing: "I think the race worked out for me. When I was going to the last I thought I might have got there too soon. He's not a great jumper but he's a horse with a serious amount of ability."

Lavelle said: "It's not easy by the looks of things, the way races are being run here, to come from off the pace. He's not been easy and his jumping hasn't been the sharpest, but Gavin gave him a lovely ride and it's lovely to show everyone the potential he's always shown us at home.

"We did a lot of jumping with him the other day and Gavin has benefited from that today."