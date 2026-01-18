Windsor latest reports and reaction on day three of Berkshire Winter Million

Report, reaction and free video replays on the third and final day of the Berkshire Winter Million fixture at Windsor.

Salver shows class in Hampton Salver enhanced his position to become the new flag bearer at the yard of Gary and Josh Moore after getting his career back on track in the re-arranged LSL Racing Auctions Hampton Novices’ Chase. Just hours after the pair retired the admirable Goshen, the father-and-son team celebrated another success with the progressive six-year-old bagged a second Grade Two win in the three mile contest, which was saved from the card that fell victim to the weather at Warwick last Saturday. Victory could have gone the way of any one of the five runners given the changing fortunes of the race, which saw the majority of the field take turns at leading the £50,000 contest. Much of the early work was cut out by Doyen Quest, who was bidding for a third win over fences, alongside Moon Rocket, before the eventual winner, sporting first time cheekpieces, took the field out on to their final circuit. Laurens Bay was the next to try and take command after briefly moving up close to the leaders midway through the final circuit however his attempts amounted to very little, before Wade Out, who for large parts of the race was off the bridle, joined the party at four out. But it was to be Doyen Quest and Salver, who finished fourth in the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day last time out that would fight out the finish. And after jumping the last three fences, there was little to separate the pair before they locked horns to slug it out up the run-in. However it was at that point Salver took command of matters under Caoilin Quinn with the 7/5 favourite pulling out plenty close home to score by four and a quarter lengths to add to his victory at the same level in the Betfair Esher Novices’ Chase.

Gary Moore said: “The surface was perfect. He has done well to win the horse as it has been a rush job to come here. It just proved what a big hearted horse he is. He is very genuine and he tries hard. “I’m not knocking Windsor, but I don’t think he suited the track. He was out the back then up making the running, I thought what is he doing as he is a hold up horse really. # “He has had three runs in the race and he has still won so fair play to him. It was the ground at Kempton Park which beat him last time as he likes to get his toe in. I shouldn’t have run him at Kempton Park. “I just felt he raced behind the bridle at Kempton Park so I just put the cheekpieces on, as he is not a pig, he just races lazily.” Although Salver was trimmed into 25/1 from 40/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, connections hinted he would only appear at the Cheltenham Festival if conditions were suitable. Moore added: “There will be a few people that will want him to go to Cheltenham, but he won’t go there unless it is soft ground, or good to soft at the best, but it can turn overnight that place so you never know."

Legacy digs deep for win Highlands Legacy gained compensation for a couple of near misses to move closer to an outing at one of the spring festivals when toughing it out in the Fitzdares Extra Places Every Day Great Park Handicap Chase. Since making a winning debut over fences at Worcester, the lightly-raced seven-year-old has since occupied the runner-up berth at Aintree, when chasing home subsequent Grade Two winner Mambonumberfive, and last time out at Newbury. But after showing a more than willing resolve, the Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained Kayf Tara gelding rewarded favourite backers when getting the better of Torneo close home in the two mile contest to score by a head.

Highlands Legacy (left) and Torneo jumps the last together

Jonjo O’Neill said of the 11/8 favourite: “He is a tough little horse. He is a fun horse and he is doing his bit as he is going along. "They are in good form at the moment and that is the main thing. It was a good run at Newbury and his race at Aintree was good, and that has worked out well. He has done well.”

Although William Hill made Highlands Legacy a 14/1 chance for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, O’Neill outlined that a return to Aintree in April could be a more suitable target. He added: “I hope we can get into a nice race in the spring off a low weight. He would need to improve though as he is kind of at his limits. “You could look at the Red Rum (at Aintree) hopefully further down the road. You would probably be targeting that, but I would have to ask AJ!"

Drinks are on the Skeltons! Getawhisky kept the Dan Skelton bandwagon ticking along after making amends for a fall last time out when proving a cut above her rivals in the TDJ Williams Waste Limited Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Windsor. The daughter of Getaway looked like giving odds-on favourite Doctor Blue plenty to think about on her last start at Ascot before taking a tumble at three out, however there was no such drama on this occasion for the six-year-old mare. Always travelling well in the hands of Harry Skelton the 13/8 favourite breezed into the lead in the two mile prize approaching the last before running on well to defeat Hornica by three and a quarter lengths. Tom Messenger, assistant trainer, said: “It was a bit speculative to say she would have won at Ascot as there was still a way to go, but she was still going very well. “Harry said that did her a good bit of confidence today. He said he could feel early on in the race it took a bit of warming into it as she was just thinking about it (the last day) a little bit, as some fillies do, but it was brilliant really and a good confidence booster for her. “She will get further and she is probably a progressive filly. There are no exciting plans, but we will see where we end up. “If you are looking for improvement when stepping her in grade you might go further with her. She would get away with two miles at a lower grade, but if you are stepping her up in class you are probably going to have a look at going a bit further.”

Getawhisky on her way to winning at Windsor

Rising up to the task under Bowen Olly Murphy enjoyed a change of fortune at the Berkshire track after Scorpio Rising completed a hat-trick of wins for the season with victory in the Royal Windsor Horse Show Cup Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Arriving on the back of wins at Perth and Lingfield the Jukebox Jury gelding added to those successes when coming with a well timed late run under champion jockey Sean Bowen to clinch victory in the two and a half mile test. In a race few truly got into the 3/1 chance joined long-time leader Top Jimmy over the last before pulling out plenty up the run-in to score by a length and three quarters much to the delight of Murphy, who endured several near misses at the track on Friday.

