Goshen retirement announced by Gary and Josh Moore

Gary and Josh Moore have paid tribute to the "quirky but talented" Goshen following his retirement from racing.

Goshen was a top-notch juvenile for the Moore team in the 2019-20 campaign and famously appeared to have the 2020 Triumph Hurdle in his grasp before an extraordinary mishap at the final flight. He won three times at Grade 2 level over timber, claiming seven hurdles wins in total, plus a chase victory and three on the Flat for good measure. Goshen was last seen finishing last of eight in a handicap hurdle at Sandown on December 6 and time has now been called on his racing career at the age of 10. "Happy Retirement to the legend that is Goshen, winner of 11 races across all three codes - Flat, Hurdles & Fences," a post on the Moore social media accounts read. WATCH: Goshen winning 2021 Kingwell Hurdle by 22 lengths

"A very quirky character but also very talented who we are all going to miss having on the yard. Huge thank you to his owners for all their support and patience over the years on the good days and the bad days! "Shoutout to @houli16 who has played a huge part in Goshen's career and all the people who have ridden and looked after him here during his time at Cisswood Stables. "Goshen has arrived at his new home with @issy.gurney and you can still follow him to see what he gets up to in his next adventure here @racing_to_hoys. Thank you for the memories Goshen."