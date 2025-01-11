Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gala Marceau powers to victory
Gala Marceau powers to victory

Windsor Friday preview: Gala Marceau and Kitzbuhel entered

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat January 11, 2025 · 25 min ago

Willie Mullins has entered Gala Marceau and Kitzbuhel in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Windsor on Friday.

The former would be making her seasonal reappearance if lining up in Berkshire having not raced since finishing second to Lossiemouth at Punchestown in May.

Kitzbuhel has only raced once for the Closutton team but made a deep impression when beating Colonel Mustard in December, earning quotes for the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the process.

The runner-up from last month could renew rivalry while Henry De Bromhead has entered Ballyadam.

Langer Dan forms part of the British team among an entry of 18 that also includes stablemate Kateira, Blueking d’Oroux, Nemean Lion, Gowel Road, Iberico Lord and Impose Toi.

Download the Sporting Life App

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING