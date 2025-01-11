Windsor Friday preview: Gala Marceau and Kitzbuhel entered

Willie Mullins has entered Gala Marceau and Kitzbuhel in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Windsor on Friday.
The former would be making her seasonal reappearance if lining up in Berkshire having not raced since finishing second to Lossiemouth at Punchestown in May.
Kitzbuhel has only raced once for the Closutton team but made a deep impression when beating Colonel Mustard in December, earning quotes for the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the process.
The runner-up from last month could renew rivalry while Henry De Bromhead has entered Ballyadam.
Langer Dan forms part of the British team among an entry of 18 that also includes stablemate Kateira, Blueking d’Oroux, Nemean Lion, Gowel Road, Iberico Lord and Impose Toi.
