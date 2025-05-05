Wimbledon Hawkeye could head to York after Guineas run

After finishing fifth in the Betfred 2000 Guineas on Saturday, the son of Kameko could now step up to an extended mile-and-a-quarter for the first time in the Group Two prize on Thursday week.

However, Owen may give the Gredley Family-owned colt a sighter of Epsom before the world famous Classic during an annual gallops event at the track later in the month instead.

And although last year’s Royal Lodge winner failed to have the gears to go with those at the front of the field in the big race on Saturday, the trainer believes it was a run full of promise.

He added: “Wimbledon Hawkeye ran a fantastic race and finished well. He settled lovely and it was a great prep for the Derby I think.

"He has come out of the race well. Whether we go to the Dante and then the Derby we will see, but we will have a chat over the next few days. We could take him to the gallops morning that Epsom put on to give him a feel of the track and that might be a good idea.

"I was thrilled with his run as we said before we would be happy with a top five finish. Harry (Davies) was really pleased and he said he was crying out for further. It was probably a step up from his Craven performance and he has come out of the race well."