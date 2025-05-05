Wimbledon Hawkeye could head to York after Guineas run

James Owen has not ruled out giving Wimbledon Hawkeye an outing in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes York later this month ahead of a tilt at the Betfred Derby.
After finishing fifth in the Betfred 2000 Guineas on Saturday, the son of Kameko could now step up to an extended mile-and-a-quarter for the first time in the Group Two prize on Thursday week.
However, Owen may give the Gredley Family-owned colt a sighter of Epsom before the world famous Classic during an annual gallops event at the track later in the month instead.
And although last year’s Royal Lodge winner failed to have the gears to go with those at the front of the field in the big race on Saturday, the trainer believes it was a run full of promise.
He added: “Wimbledon Hawkeye ran a fantastic race and finished well. He settled lovely and it was a great prep for the Derby I think.
"He has come out of the race well. Whether we go to the Dante and then the Derby we will see, but we will have a chat over the next few days. We could take him to the gallops morning that Epsom put on to give him a feel of the track and that might be a good idea.
"I was thrilled with his run as we said before we would be happy with a top five finish. Harry (Davies) was really pleased and he said he was crying out for further. It was probably a step up from his Craven performance and he has come out of the race well."
Friendly set for Royal Ascot
There are likely to be no more appearances on the Rowley Mile for last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly after he trailed home last in the Group Two Betfred Jockey Club Stakes at the track on Friday.
Despite the reversal, a trip to Royal Ascot remains on the agenda for the son of Gleneagles.
Owen added: “We are scratching our heads with Ambiente Friendly as he is absolutely fine. This is not his track and we are done coming to Newmarket with him. It was nice to come here, but it was not for him and I hope that is what the defeat is down to as physically he is fine. He didn’t even blow too much after the race which is annoying.
“He just over raced for half of the race and you can’t do that over that trip. He is in the Coronation Cup, but Royal Ascot is still the plan. I’m confident he is still the horse he was last year as shows everything at home.
“If you look at his form he has never been very good here and that is what we are pinning our hopes on. Harry looked after him when he was beaten, which was the main thing."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org