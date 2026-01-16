Willie Mullins weekend runners guide including Il Etait Temps in Clarence House Chase at Ascot

We had a good day in Fairyhouse on Tuesday with five winners.

Proactif and Bambino Fever were probably the pick of them. Both booked their Cheltenham tickets with their performances.

Then on Thursday Mighty Park showed on the track what he shows me at home. He looked very special and for any horse to win any race by 38 lengths is some effort.

He looks to be out of the top drawer and will hopefully prove that. He too booked his Cheltenham ticket but like Bambino Fever we’re not sure for which event just now.

Macho Man ran a good race behind Proactif and I think there’s a lot of improvement in him which puts him in the picture for the Triumph as well.

Brian Hayes was seen at his best on Western Diego who won the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial. Sean Cleary-Farrell didn’t do anything wrong on the second More Coko either but just met one on the day who was in good form and they pulled clear of the rest in one of the year’s most competitive two-mile handicaps.

I was particularly taken by how The Wager won the bumper. He looked beaten for much of the straight, but Patrick changed his whip and got the response and he won, in doing so pricking his ears passing the post.

That leads me to believe there’s a lot more in the tank and he’s very green still. He’s another who will improve for this.