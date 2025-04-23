Willie Mullins versus Dan Skelton: British Trainers' Championship latest

Dan Skelton is out to extend his slender lead over Willie Mullins in the trainers' championship with a considerable number of Thursday runners compared to Mullins' single entry.
Trainers' Title Latest
Dan Skelton £3,307,616
Willie Mullins £3,283,054
Skelton unloading the yard
Dan Skelton has runners across the cards at Bangor, Warwick and Perth on Thursday as he seeks to add all he can to the British Trainers' Championship tally ahead of Saturday's final day at Sandown.
Reigning champ Willie Mullins closed the gap on Skelton - who is seeking his first title having been made to settle for second again last term - after landing a couple of valuable races at Perth on Wednesday but odds-on favourite Magic McColgan (1.55 Perth) is the Irishman's sole representative in the UK today.
Skelton, meanwhile, still has 15 declared runners on the day despite a trio of non-runners for the yard, and will be hopeful he can bolster his lead again tomorrow when he has four more runners compared to Mullins' zero.
The shortest-priced Skelton horse this afternoon is Hidden History in Perth's Royal Caledonian Hunt Handicap Hurdle at 3.59, although Gwennie May Jem (3.05 Warwick) and Heltenham (4.33 Perth) are also strong in the market for their respective races.
Willie Mullins' runner
Magic McColgan - 1.55 Perth
Dan Skelton's runners
Halondo - 2.35 Warwick
Gwennie May Jem - 3.05 Warwick
Doyen Quest - 3.37 Warwick
Snipe - 3.37 Warwick
Hidden History - 3.59 Perth
God's Own Getaway - 4.12 Warwick
Heltenham - 4.33 Perth
Ice In The Veins - 4.47 Warwick
Rock House - 5.05 Perth
Chuggy - 6.10 Bangor
Sail Away - 6.40 Bangor
Mokoro - 7.40 Bangor
Yhprum's Law - 8.10 Bangor
Mullins halves the gap after Wednesday Perth double
Willie Mullins cut the gap in the trainers' title race to less than £25,000 on Wednesday after landing a double on day one of the Perth Festival.
Fun Fun Fun led home Paggane for a one-two for the Closutton trainer in the Listed Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase to pocket around £25,000 with Dan Skelton having no representative in the race after Coco Mademoiselle was a non-runner.
Earlier on, Mullins had already made up about £19,000 on Skelton in the British EBF Gold Castle "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle as Kiss Will won the three-mile contest under Paul Townend.
It was all change two from home as Kiss Will took over travelling well and he ran away to the tune of four-and-a-quarter lengths from Skelton's Royal Infantry in second.
Kiss Will picked up £22,780 for winning with Royal Infantry getting £8,548 in second. For good measure, Mullins won another £2,132 for You Oughta Know's fourth position.
It was slim pickings for Skelton who won £912 for finishing fourth with Next Left as Lucinda Russell's Inox Allen landed the GS Group Balnakeilly Novices' Limited Handicap Chase in the second race before Mullins had had a runner.
The son of Masked Marvel jumped boldly and ran them ragged under Alan Doyle to land a starting price of 7/1 with Denemethy (13/2) second and Rattling Road (11/2) third.
Next Left plugged on for fourth after a few jumping errors to ensure a slither of prizemoney for Skelton, but after day one at Perth it was Mullins who had garnered momentum in the title battle.
There was better news for Skelton later on the card, though, when Etalon skipped away to win easily in the Phil Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase, winning £8,714 for his trainer.
At Ludlow Jeffery's Cross clawed another £3,388 into the coffers for Skelton after he won the Rees Jones,1619 Open Hunters' Chase, while stablemate Jo's Rainbow picked up £272.70 for finishing fifth in Taunton's Dave Criddle Travel Handicap Hurdle.
