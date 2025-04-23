Willie Mullins versus Dan Skelton: British Trainers' Championship latest

Trainers' Title Latest Dan Skelton £3,307,616 Willie Mullins £3,283,054

The shortest-priced Skelton horse this afternoon is Hidden History in Perth's Royal Caledonian Hunt Handicap Hurdle at 3.59, although Gwennie May Jem (3.05 Warwick) and Heltenham (4.33 Perth) are also strong in the market for their respective races.

Skelton, meanwhile, still has 15 declared runners on the day despite a trio of non-runners for the yard, and will be hopeful he can bolster his lead again tomorrow when he has four more runners compared to Mullins' zero.

Reigning champ Willie Mullins closed the gap on Skelton - who is seeking his first title having been made to settle for second again last term - after landing a couple of valuable races at Perth on Wednesday but odds-on favourite Magic McColgan (1.55 Perth) is the Irishman's sole representative in the UK today.

Dan Skelton has runners across the cards at Bangor, Warwick and Perth on Thursday as he seeks to add all he can to the British Trainers' Championship tally ahead of Saturday's final day at Sandown.

Willie Mullins' runner Magic McColgan - 1.55 Perth

Dan Skelton's runners Halondo - 2.35 Warwick

Gwennie May Jem - 3.05 Warwick

Doyen Quest - 3.37 Warwick

Snipe - 3.37 Warwick

Hidden History - 3.59 Perth

God's Own Getaway - 4.12 Warwick

Heltenham - 4.33 Perth

Ice In The Veins - 4.47 Warwick

Rock House - 5.05 Perth

Chuggy - 6.10 Bangor

Sail Away - 6.40 Bangor

Mokoro - 7.40 Bangor

Yhprum's Law - 8.10 Bangor

Mullins halves the gap after Wednesday Perth double

Willie Mullins cut the gap in the trainers' title race to less than £25,000 on Wednesday after landing a double on day one of the Perth Festival.

Fun Fun Fun led home Paggane for a one-two for the Closutton trainer in the Listed Quilter Cheviot Fair Maid Of Perth Mares' Chase to pocket around £25,000 with Dan Skelton having no representative in the race after Coco Mademoiselle was a non-runner.

Earlier on, Mullins had already made up about £19,000 on Skelton in the British EBF Gold Castle "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle as Kiss Will won the three-mile contest under Paul Townend.

It was all change two from home as Kiss Will took over travelling well and he ran away to the tune of four-and-a-quarter lengths from Skelton's Royal Infantry in second.

Kiss Will picked up £22,780 for winning with Royal Infantry getting £8,548 in second. For good measure, Mullins won another £2,132 for You Oughta Know's fourth position.

It was slim pickings for Skelton who won £912 for finishing fourth with Next Left as Lucinda Russell's Inox Allen landed the GS Group Balnakeilly Novices' Limited Handicap Chase in the second race before Mullins had had a runner.

The son of Masked Marvel jumped boldly and ran them ragged under Alan Doyle to land a starting price of 7/1 with Denemethy (13/2) second and Rattling Road (11/2) third.

Next Left plugged on for fourth after a few jumping errors to ensure a slither of prizemoney for Skelton, but after day one at Perth it was Mullins who had garnered momentum in the title battle.

There was better news for Skelton later on the card, though, when Etalon skipped away to win easily in the Phil Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase, winning £8,714 for his trainer.

At Ludlow Jeffery's Cross clawed another £3,388 into the coffers for Skelton after he won the Rees Jones,1619 Open Hunters' Chase, while stablemate Jo's Rainbow picked up £272.70 for finishing fifth in Taunton's Dave Criddle Travel Handicap Hurdle.