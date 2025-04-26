Dan! Dan! Dan! Dan! Not the famous Alan Partridge sketch, but the first half of the UK jumps season as Skelton mopped up big race after big race.

There’s L’Eau du Sud winning the Henry VIII. There’s The New Lion skipping away with the Challow. There’s Protektorat landing the Fleur De Lys. There’s Grey Dawning bouncing back in the Premier Chase. That quartet scooped up £235,000 for those four races alone. All pre-Cheltenham, no Willie Mullins-trained runner in sight. And for all winning the trainers’ title is partly a numbers game – Skelton has saddled up over 400 runners more than Paul Nicholls, for example – it’s the big guns that really make the difference. The aforementioned Skelton quartet have been his big money spinners this season. Of his near £3.4million haul those four won almost £650,000. That’s good, but he either needs more from his big guns or more big guns to fire. If he’s to win the trainers’ title anytime soon, in the current climate, you feel it has to be the latter. For when Mullins unleashes his weaponry, there’s nothing Skelton can do. From November to pre-Cheltenham Skelton doesn’t really have to worry about Mullins. There might be the odd raider in something like the King George, but Mullins usually keeps his powder dry until the Festival. Significant success there is almost guaranteed. Then it becomes a case of how in touch of top spot he is heading into Aintree. What would a Grand National win do for him? After this season, how much of the Grand National total pot can he win?