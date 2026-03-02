Menu icon
El Fabiolo with winning connections
El Fabiolo was among the Wednesday winners

Willie Mullins trained El Fabiolo back to winning ways at Leopardstown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon March 02, 2026 · 39 min ago

El Fabiolo had little trouble returning to winning ways in Monday's Quinnbet Hurdle at Leopardstown as the Double Green team enjoyed a fine day.

Having lost his way over fences last term, including three falls in top-class races, the popular nine-year-old made a successful return to timber on his seasonal debut at Punchestown in December before being thrust back into championship-level competition at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins' representative finished last of the five runners in last month's Irish Champion Hurdle but appreciated calmer waters again as he strode 21 lengths clear of stablemate Soir De Garde in the hands of Paul Townend.

The winning jockey told Racing TV: "I thought I'd hold him a bit but then I just let him at it as I didn't want to get into too much of a fight with him, but he seems to be enjoying life. He took on his hurdles really nice and has won really well.

"I think he can be competitive at a good level. It was a huge ask of him the last time. Over two miles especially, but I think they can start thinking of some nice races for him.

"Never say never (going back chasing at some stage) but I think he's a happy horse over hurdles at the moment."

Double Green at the double

El Fabiolo's owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede were celebrating again as the Stuart Crawford-trained O'Toole struck gold under JJ Slevin in the Listed QuinnBet Handicap Chase.

The 14/1 chance, sporting first-time cheekpieces, raced handily around the inside of the course for the majority of the two-mile and five-furlong contest, briefly appearing to have lost his place turning for home before staying on strongly to get the better of Gavin Cromwell's 40/1 outsider Invictus Machin.

Mullins' Quai De Bourbon (11/2) held on for third having been prominent from the off, with his stablemate Fishery Lane (10/1) fourth and 5/1 joint-favourite Gorgeous Tom back in fifth.

