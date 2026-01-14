Willie Mullins saddles five-timer at Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins dominated proceedings at Fairyhouse on Wednesday, saddling a 104/1 five-timer.

It began when Proactif held off stablemate Macho Man to make a winning start to his career for JP McManus and the trainer in the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle. Both had won juvenile hurdle races in Auteuil before joining the Closutton team for whom they were making debuts on Wednesday. The 15/8 winner was given a positive ride by Mark Walsh, forcing the pace with Combs for much of the contest. He had that rival beaten jumping the second last but Paul Townend in the Joe and Marie Donnelly silks was in his slipstream. He looked a danger but Proactif found plenty for pressure and hit the line hard and two-and-a-three-quarter lengths clear of his rival. It was six-and-a-half back to Quinta Do Lago in third. Paddy Power and Sky Bet were impressed, cutting the winner to 7/1 from 12s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Narcisco Has, who also represents Mullins and McManus, currently heads the market.

"It’s a big ask to get these three-year-olds in the early winter or late autumn and get them to race in the spring. I think both of them will improve hugely. Today maybe track position probably favoured Proactif, making the running gave him the advantage. I wouldn’t give up on Macho Man at all though," assistant trainer Patrick Mullins told Racing TV. "But they’re both chasing juveniles rather than hurdling juveniles, and whatever they do this year, next year will be better again. I’d be surprised if they backed up quickly to the DRF, but Willie has surprised me before, but I’d imagine Cheltenham is on the horizon." It was the start of a fine afternoon for the Mullins camp. Bambino Fever opened her account over timber with the minimum of fuss in the mares' maiden hurdle, while Western Diego ran down stablemate More Coko in the closing stages to win the feature Bet With Tote Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase. Brian Hayes was in the saddle and he said of the 9/2 winner on Racing TV: "He was slowly away but they went very fast and that suited him. He finished really well and switched off nicely today. He's getting more professional." It was a one-two-three for Mullins in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase. The front-running Port Joulain ended up coming out on top, fighting off the 4/5 favourite Karoline Banbou after the last. Dr Eggman made late headway into third. Patrick was in the saddle for the final winner, driving 11/10 favourite The Wager past Detroit Maverick after a sustained duel for the closing Watch Danny's Diary At ToteRacing (Pro/Am) Flat Race.