Bambino Fever opens her account over hurdles at Fairyhouse

She’s 13/8 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and 16s for the Sky Bet Supreme.

Going to the front from the start, he asked his partner to stretch clear after the second-last. The strong-travelling Cornelienne was her nearest pursuer but was soon beaten off, Bambino Fever going on to win by 12 lengths.

Winner of the Grade One bumpers at Cheltenham and Punchestown in the spring, she suffered a shock defeat on her hurdling debut when second behind Oldschool Outlaw at Naas in December but Paul Townend took no chances this time around.

“She was enjoying herself, taking in the scenery in front, but when I grabbed hold of her and she knew we were going racing, she’s done what I wanted her to do. She’s good fun," the winning rider told Racing TV.

“I think we bumped into an above-average mare at Naas and if Gordon hadn’t gone there with her we’d have won and been delighted. She’s improved for it but we just ran into one that was above-average and had a fitness advantage on her side that day.

“We were disappointed but happy enough with what she did. I kept her going today, she needed to learn to jump at speed and she’s learned that today too."

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins added: “I think the first day she just ran into a very good one who’d had a run. There was nothing lost in it. I think on form the mare that was second today was further behind in Naas, I don’t think she achieved any more, but she jumped well and was very good at the last.

“Whether she gets another run before Cheltenham I don’t know. I don’t think she particularly needs to but we’ll see if Willie finds something between now and then."

Of Bambino Fever being a warm favourite for the Dawn Run in March, he warned: “The Supreme has to be an option as well in an open-looking year. No decision will be made yet. She gets the allowances and Like-A-Butterfly won it as a mare. She’ll be entered in both and we’ll see but she definitely deserves an entry in the Supreme.

“There's no stand-out at the moment, that could all change after the DRF, but she is the champion bumper winner.”