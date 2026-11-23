Small traces of mepivacaine were found in the horse's system after the Grade 1 race and the trainer was handed a £1000 fine, while the Racecourse was fined £5000 after CCTV footage of a yard where Final Demand was kept at one stage was found not to have been retained.

The seven-year-old made a winning seasonal reappearance on Sunday when edging out stablemate Fact To File in a thriller for the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown and speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, his trainer admits it’s been a testing few weeks.

“It’s tough and when the thing came out first, I probably should have been better prepared. But we went through the whole thing with the BHA and to me it was an open and shut case in that the horse got mepivacaine, and it was found in his system eight days later. We put our hands up and said yes, he got it, he’s one of those horses who holds onto it in their system while thousands of others don't.

“It happens all the time and maybe we should have come out and said something but I thought it was a fine for our bookkeeping because we hadn’t reported it at the time as we didn’t get the prescription, which is another technical part of the BHA report. When you have runners in Cheltenham, we have to fill out these forms and that day the horse got the cut we had to fill out a hundred forms for all the horses going to Cheltenham and those forms take in all the drugs they got over the previous three months, and that’s a lot of bookwork.

“And the veterinary practice that we sent the horse to only sent out the prescription with our bill the following month. We should have had it that day and didn't. They’ve changed that practice since and that’s why I thought I'd got the fine, for bad bookkeeping. And when you consider the amount of bookkeeping we do here, that's tough, because it’s always done perfectly. But there we are."

Mullins also provided a timeline for when Final Demand suffered his injury and the treatment he received.

“First of all he got injured in the horsebox going up to the Curragh to work and, I don’t know, the head collar or something cut open his jaw and that’s what was wrong with him. Some people were saying he was lame and this, that and the other, but he actually got a cut and I think it took two or three inches of skin, so that had to be stitched, and when he arrived at the Curragh we just drove him straight over to Anglesey Lodge which is the nearest veterinary clinic, hospital, which is about four or five minutes away to stitch it, which is the normal thing to do. You have to give them a drug called mepivacaine which something like your dentist gives you when you go in to get a tooth filled or pulled, and it lasts for two or three hours, that's the normal thing, the actual painkilling effect.

“We stapled it instead of stitching it, they just stapled it, and you can’t staple a horse or a human being without giving them a little bit of this stuff. We don’t use that down here for cuts. We’ve found over the years it can stay in the system for longer. The IHRB go around to different yards and do testing throughout the season, two or three times a season they might come in and want to test 30, 40 or 50 horses, it depends. I just let them work away.

"You’ve always got to tell them what you’ve treated your horses with over the last few months, three months I think it is, and we do that and we have found over the years metabolites of mepivacaine in horses 19 and 21 days after they were treated at home for some injury or another.

"That’s what we find a bit mystifying, that the BHA said it could not be in the system more than seven days later, common veterinary usage in Ireland will tell you that it can be found in the system up to 21 days later.

“So, to me that has to be clarified and the IHRB know that, and why they didn’t pass the information on to the BHA I don’t know, but that’s why we are very careful about which horses get it, if they need it.

"The problem with Final Demand is where it was given, right up in the jaw, and probably into tissue around the jaw, and sometimes when they do that you can’t be sure how quickly it disappears from that area.”

Mullins didn’t feel the lack of CCTV played a significant role in the investigation.

“I thought it was irrelevant," he said. "The horse obviously didn’t get a big injection or anything like that because it was found in the blood sample, not the urine sample. 99% of horses, of winners in the UK and Ireland, and maybe France and around the world but definitely the UK and Ireland, it’s just a urine sample taken from the horse. In the big races they take a blood sample as well.

“There was none found in the urine sample, and a small amount found in the blood sample.”