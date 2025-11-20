Menu icon
Willie Mullins: I want to learn about Lossiemouth in the Morgiana Hurdle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 20, 2025 · 14 min ago

Willie Mullins has explained why Lossiemouth and not Anzadam runs in Saturday’s Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The six-year-old Cheltenham Festival Mares’ Hurdle winner has run over 2m4f on her last two runs but is now starting over two miles this weekend instead of tackling the longer trip in the Hatton’s Grace.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “I just want to explain why it’s Lossiemouth taking in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown this weekend.

“I think starting her out over this trip will answer a few questions for further into the season including whether it can be a stepping stone to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

“We just need to know about her in two-mile Grade Ones. On form she should win, I think she’ll cope fine with the test but we’ll learn plenty about her at Punchestown.

“Irancy is my other runner and he’s a nice young hurdler, a Grade 1 course and distance winner in the spring, but he might find things difficult giving 7lb to Lossiemouth.

“With Lossiemouth running this weekend Ballyburn will slot into the Hatton’s Grace over 2m4f at Fairyhouse (Sunday November 30) and I’m looking forward to seeing him back over hurdles.

“Tune into Sporting Life on Friday for a full guide to my Punchestown team this weekend.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

