Willie Mullins crowned champion trainer: David Ord reaction

Our man at Sandown reflects on an afternoon which ended with Willie Mullins retaining the trainers' title.

You feel a little like the BBC reporter Brian Hanrahan who famously “counted them all out and counted them all back” as the Harrier Jump Jets hopped off and returned to the Hermes Aircraft Carrier in the Falklands War. But we’re counting horses. The bet365 Oaksey Chase is the first skirmish. Patrick Mullins says this is a must-win for the hounds. The hares have Boombawn, jumping for fun under Harry Skelton and moved directly in front of Gaelic Warrior so the favourite can have a good look at how slick he is. Maybe he was impressed. But not unduly. The Rich and Susannah Ricci Silks are easy to spot jumping the second last, clear at the last. And home and hosed. Now count. Ga Law is in there for Jamie Snowden but Appreciate It, ridden cold, is running on take second. One two for Mullins then. Ga Law third. Boombawn fourth. But hang on. Gentleman De Mee is rallying, the Skelton horse, tiring. A one-two-four for Mullins. But hang on. They’re paying to sixth. Cheveley Park colours, the trailblazing Classic Getaway. One, two, four, six for Mullins.

Gaelic Warrior roars to victory at Sandown

Now what’s the gap? ‘You’re in front Willie’ he’s told as he gingerly makes his way to the winners’ enclosure. “No you’re not, you’re £18,000 behind” someone else shouts. “Tell me after the last” he responds with a smile. It’s a good job he wasn’t listening properly. It’s a £2,000 deficit. And now he leads. Kitzbuhel, the lone Closutton dart in the bet365 Select Hurdle doesn’t win. But he doesn’t finish last either. Caught in a pocket at the wrong time, he rallies bravely up the hill to finish third behind Blueking D’Oroux and Salver. The winner is trained by Paul Nicholls. He’s a man who can put the fight into a title battle. But’s he’s not in this one. And Skelton barely is. His two runners, Take No Chances and Gwennie May Boy finish fifth and sixth. Money is in the pot, but Mullins has more. He leads by £2700. The first time he’s been in front since this very day last year. And he’s staying there.

The bet365 Celebration Chase is expected to be just that for Jonbon, crowned horse of the year only two hours before. But the Mullins juggernaut is rolling. And when it’s rolling anything is possible. The next magic trip is to bring Il Etait Temps back from 359 days off the track to produce what must be a career-best performance to hand out a five-and-a-half length beating to the home star on his favourite patch of turf. Energumene’s eleven-year-old legs carry him up the hill in third. £2,700 becomes over £115,000. Close but no cigar. Try telling that to the racegoer who has been in the same spot by the winners’ enclosure all afternoon. “Team in green” was the solo chant after Gaelic Warrior. Now it’s “there’s only one Willie Mullins” an empty pint pot raised to the sky. Maybe Patrick Mullins will strike that pose himself in the hours to come, but for now he’s dashing out before Il Etait Temps returns to saddle up one of the ten runners for the team in the bet365 Gold Cup. Harry Skelton walks back with his own saddle taken from the back of Unexpected Party slung over his arm. He’s looking across to where the winner stands, kicking a bucket in frustration as another photograph is taken. Il Etait Temps not Harry Skelton.

Il Etait Temps winning the Celebration Chase

The British team are in Hail Mary territory now. Mullins insists the job isn’t done. “Did you back against Jonbon in the last race?” he asks the press huddle. “You never know. People will follow this down to the wire.” It was a sublime ride from Danny Mullins. “He’s a smart horse and my nephew was at it again. He never follows instructions. I said get around and get some place money and of course he goes and wins the race,” says Uncle Willie, smiling again. And win it they have. Not the bet365 Gold Cup. That goes to Resplendent Grey under a wonderful ride from champion jockey Sean Bowen. Any other day and we’re leading on him. “There’s only one Sean Bowen” a different racegoer yells as he returns. The jockey is straight across to shake his hand. He’s getting the public following his talents deserve. But everyone is now looking for Mullins, Dan Skelton included. He finds him standing by the runner-up spot, going through the final race team with Patrick. “Well done,” Dan says, tapping his rival’s shoulder and offering an outstretched hand. “See you same time, next year.” “Won’t we see you next week?” Patrick asks. “No. I surrender.” Dan walks away. Willie can’t. He’s saddled the second, third, fourth and fifth in the feature race. He has a trophy to collect. To be fair it’s one he’s only just handed back. It’s returning to his table at Closutton. He keeps his chocolates in it. He wonders aloud why he wasn’t given any to throw into the crowd to celebrate. “They’d melt,” a journalist points out as the spring sunshine beats down warmer than at any other stage of the afternoon. “Not if you start giving them out straight away.”

Willie Mullins is champion trainer again