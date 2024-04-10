Willie Mullins column: Aintree Friday runners

Our star columnist on his runners at Aintree on Friday including James Du Berlais in the Topham.
He was a little disappointing in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham and I hope he’ll be a bit better at Aintree. I don’t think the ground will inconvenience him at all.
He ran a cracker in the Sky Bet Supreme and looked like he had the race wrapped up after jumping the last only to get outstayed up the hill. The track at Aintree might be to his advantage. If he runs up to the same form, it puts him firmly in the mix for this.
He ran alright in the same race at Cheltenham. I thought he was going to be third between the final two flights only for him to fade into fifth. Possibly with that run and experience under his belt he might improve a bit to get into the first three this time.
This is a very hot contest for my horse especially as the ground won’t be to his liking. We skipped Fairyhouse because it was too soft but are taking a chance and running here but the weather hasn’t been kind. If he can get some of the lesser prize money, that would represent a good day’s work.
A horse that is improving and has been all season. I don’t think we’ve reached the best of him yet and if he handles these fences, he has an each-way chance.
He’s been inclined to be his own worst enemy in his most recent runs. If Patrick can manage to settle him and harness that energy into the right direction, he’s the right type for the race and has his chance.
He’s been running well all year and I think with his style of jumping and method of racing you might just say this race is made for him. He goes here with a big chance.
Won the Grade One 2m6f novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and ran well to finish third at Cheltenham. He has every chance on Friday.
Paul Townend rides him. He disappointed in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and faded tamely in the last quarter of a mile. If you can leave that run behind, he comes here with a good chance but he has to find his form again.
