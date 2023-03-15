Another moutwatering team for our star columnist on day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Check out his exclusive horse-by-horse guide.

13:30 Champ Kiely

Danny got a great tune out of him in Naas in the Grade One Lawlor’s Hurdle. He made all that day and it’s going to be a tougher thing here to try and make the running, but he’ll be very forward on him again and if it all goes right he has the credentials to be right there at death. 13:30 Gaelic Warrior

Patrick has elected to ride him and it’s his first time at the trip for us. We’re happy he probably needs it now as he goes up in grade. He’s run well at the course before even though he jumped a bit to his right at the last hurdle in the Boodles – as he did at Leopardstown last time. I think he has the ability and class over this trip to be involved in the finish.

13:30 Ho My Lord

Probably lacks a little experience but shaped up very well when winning at Navan over a trip that was a little short for him. The extra five furlongs will play into his hands and he’s an unknown quantity but we think this is the distance he’ll be best at. He’s not to be discounted. 13:30 Impaire Et Passe

Won the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown in impressive fashion and it’s been a great trial for the Sky Bet Supreme for us over the years. However, we’ve decided to go a different route with this horse and are hoping it’s as good a pointer for the Festival as it has been over the years. This fellow comes here in great form. 14:10 Bronn

There’s no doubt he stays the trip, he’s improving all the time and we’ll find out here if he has the class for this sort of test. 14:10 I Am Maximus

A maiden over fences but has nice experience and in three runs around Cheltenham he finished first, second and fourth for Nicky Henderson. It’s a big ask for him to think he might win this but if he doesn’t, he could make up into a really nice second-season novice next term.

14:10 Ramillies

Will have to run a career best to get into the frame, he’s a sound jumper and will give Bryan Cooper a good ride though. 14:10 Sir Gerhard

Comes here with very little experience over fences but you must remember he was a point-to-pointer and did a lot of jumping then. We know he likes the track and is two-from-two at the Festival so he has the class if not the experience. He jumps well at home and if Paul can get a clear round out of him, he is going to be right there at the end. 14:10 Adamantly Chosen

We supplemented him for this because he ran so well at the Dublin Racing Festival and Limerick over Christmas. The trip will suit him and unlike Sir Gerhard he has all the experience of jumping. That will stand him in good stead here. He wouldn’t have the class of his stablemate but has the experience and we’ll see on Wednesday which is the more important.

14:50 Icare Allen

Runs in the Coral Cup having disappointed in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and I felt watching him at the time that the trip there was too short for him. Going out in distance has always been the plan while I thought he jumped the white hurdles very carefully that day and hopefully the experience of racing over them won’t be lost on him. He needs to jump like a hurdler here to have any chance. 14:50 Scaramanga

Has oodles of stamina judging by his flat performances but the wet, wintry weather we’ve been having won’t be any use to him and will seriously dent his chances. 14:50 Tax For Max

A horse I’ve wanted to step up in trip for a while and he gets the opportunity here. He can be a hard horse to ride as he has such a high head carriage and can be quite keen. It is crucial Danny gets him settled early in the race and if he does he has a good chance off this weight.

15:30 Energumene

This spell of wet weather is a real bonus for Energumene who comes here in good order. I was a little disappointed with his Clarence House run in January, I felt he didn’t settle over the new white fences. The experience he got there will put him right here and the more rain they get the better his chance. 16:10 Franco De Port

Patrick rides him. He’s well used to different fences having competed in France, Ireland and England. He schooled well over banks well and has been over some of the fences on this cross-country course at Cheltenham. I’ve been very happy with how he’s taken to it; he’ll love the trip and has an each-way chance.

16:50 Dads Lad

He’s a horse who won good races for us over both hurdles and fences and has good form around Cheltenham. I think he has the speed for the Grand Annual. We don’t have much of a record in the handicap chases at the Cheltenham Festival but hope to break our duck one day. 16:50 Dinoblue

Has some very good runs in novice races in Ireland. This is her first handicap, but she jumps like a professional and it will be interesting to see if she can cope with what is likely to be a fast and furious pace in the Grand Annual. 17:30 Captain Cody

Jody sticks with him having run well at Punchestown on his first start for us before winning nicely at Limerick. The soft ground will be a big help to him. 17:30 Chapeau De Soleil

Is still a maiden but has been doing some tremendous work at home. His first run for us at Fairyhouse was good but he hung out to his left and the track here should negate that problem. He’s a horse with potential but we’ll have to see if it comes out fully here today.

17:30 Chosen Witness

Won at Limerick on very heavy ground and these conditions will suit. I’d imagine he’ll be one who will be very forward in the race. Things didn’t go right for him at Leopardstown last time and he’s a dour stayer. The more rain that falls the better chance he has. 17:30 Fact To File

Patrick rides him and we think he’s improving. He’s an older horse and I think age is going to be a big factor by the time we come to the last race on Wednesday. Conditions could be very testing by then. 17:30 It’s For Me

The mount of Paul Townend and very impressive at Navan. He has every chance. 17:30 Lecky Watson

Still a maiden albeit winning and getting disqualified at Punchestown. His runs are good enough to book a ticket to this race, but he needs to improve to be involved in the finish. 17:30 Loughglynn

Very impressive and showed all the qualities you’d look for in a future three mile chaser with a brave, dour win at Naas. He’s another who will be staying on all the way up the hill.

17:30 Western Diego

Won very well at Naas and went into a lot of people’s notebooks. He’d be a tough ride, but Rachael Blackmore is booked and he’s one of our top drawer entries and will go close. 17:30 Westport Cove

Looked very smart when winning at Fairyhouse and comes here with his chance. We’re hoping for the best. 17:30 Fun Fun Fun