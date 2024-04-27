Willie Mullins champion trainer in Britain for first time

Willie Mullins has become the first Irish-based trainer since Vincent O’Brien 70 years ago to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain.

While odds-on favourite El Fabiolo suffered defeat in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, the second prize of £36,329 was enough to seal victory over Dan Skelton, whose Nube Negra finished fifth to take home £4,556. Skelton started the day over £162,000 behind Mullins and the Grade One result meant he would not be able to win enough money in the remaining races to take the win. A first British title tops another stellar season for Mullins, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs and Champion Hurdle with State Man, as well as landing the Grand National with I Am Maximus.

"It's up there with the very best Willie has achieved" | Patrick Mullins on British Trainers Title