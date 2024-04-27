Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The new champion trainer Willie Mullins
The new champion trainer Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins champion trainer in Britain for first time

By Willie Mullins
16:05 · SAT April 27, 2024

Willie Mullins has become the first Irish-based trainer since Vincent O’Brien 70 years ago to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain.

While odds-on favourite El Fabiolo suffered defeat in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, the second prize of £36,329 was enough to seal victory over Dan Skelton, whose Nube Negra finished fifth to take home £4,556.

Skelton started the day over £162,000 behind Mullins and the Grade One result meant he would not be able to win enough money in the remaining races to take the win.

A first British title tops another stellar season for Mullins, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs and Champion Hurdle with State Man, as well as landing the Grand National with I Am Maximus.

"It's up there with the very best Willie has achieved" | Patrick Mullins on British Trainers Title

“It’s been a fantastic year and I have to thank my owners who said whatever you need to bring to England, bring them to England,” said Mullins.

“Between my owners and staff what more could you ask for and that’s a good team of horses, I suppose. When you start off with the right people the horses will come.

“Vincent O’Brien is the legend of the game and to do something he did is extraordinary and something we never even thought of or could comprehend doing. We’re delighted, everyone at Closutton is very happy.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo