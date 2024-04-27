Bet365 Select Hurdle report and free replay: Impaire Et Passe impresses

There was no post-race drama this time as Impaire Et Passe again had the legs of Langer Dan in the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown.
On an afternoon when his trainer Willie Mullins was crowned champion in Britain for the first time and landed the feature bet365 Gold Cup with Minella Cocooner, the well-backed 4/5 favourite tanked through the race.
He found himself going to the front approaching the final flight as he sailed past stablemate and eventual third Sir Gerhard while in behind Harry Skelton was launching the eventual runner-up.
At Aintree he was a nose and a short-head behind his rival in a controversial finish, many feeling Impaire Et Passe would lose the race in the stewards' room having hung to his left after the final flight.
However this time the closest he could get to his idling rival was two-and-a-quarter lengths.
