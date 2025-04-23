Willie Mullins beats Dan Skelton to British Trainers' Championship on final day at Sandown

Trainers' Title Final Standings Willie Mullins £3,570,989 Dan Skelton £3,371,483

12 months ago he became the first Irish-based trainer since Vincent O'Brien 70 years ago to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain and he's done it once again.

Trailing Skelton going into the final day, Mullins hit the front after the bet365 Select Hurdle with Kitzbuhel finishing third and he extended clear after Il Etait Temps sunk Jonbon in the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase.

Fittingly, that was an outstanding training performance, the grey running for the first time in 359 days after being absent with injury for most of this campaign.

The title challenge began at the Cheltenham Festival and really ignited when Nick Rockett led home a 1-2-3-5-7 for Mullins in the Randox Grand National, son Patrick riding the winner amidst emotional scenes.

After that Mullins targeted British prizemoney wherever he could and he sealed a second British title with a stellar final day at Sandown, Il Etait Temps and Gaelic Warrior winning the highlights, while he saddled the second, third, fourth and fifth behind winner Resplendent Grey in the bet365 Gold Cup.

Mullins said: "I could see doubts everywhere. I couldn't look at a TV or newspaper in the last week as people had me 1/12 to win it. We were running horses back quicker than we normally do so I couldn't come here with confidence.

"It's a tough game, I felt there was more publicity this year than last year. It's tough on Dan going home, but I was second six or seven times in Ireland before becoming champion, it doesn't come easy.

"It's not as simple as you think when you're starting off.

"Dan has a fantastic yard with good horses, jockeys and owners and it will all come to fruition."