William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial stats and horse to follow

Haydock hosts the William Hill Grand National Trial card, a day of racing and Valentine's not to be missed by the horse racing lover. The card boasts two Grade Two contests - the ZYN Rendlesham Hurdle (14:05) and the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle (14:40).

However, the main event of the day is the William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial at 15:15, a £100,000 contest over a gruelling three and a half miles (subject to an 8am inspection due to the prospect of frost).

This is the final race in William Hill’s initiative which sees any horse able to win this contest and follow up in the Randox Grand National on April 11 awarded a £500,000 bonus by the sponsor.

A field of 11 is set to take go to post at the Merseyside track and we have a competitive bunch of high-calibre staying chasers looking to land a nice pot before potentially taking a swing at the big one.

Two of the current market leaders are Myretown, for Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore, and Deafening Silence from the Dan Skelton stable.

Myretown was a fantastic winner of the Ultima at last year's Cheltenham Festival but has had some jumping issues this year, falling in the Coral Gold Cup and potentially costing him the race in the Peter Marsh at this track just under a month ago.

Deafening Silence was a very good third when beaten by the classy Haiti Couleurs in the Welsh Grand National but running a big race to be beaten less than five lengths.