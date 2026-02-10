William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase latest news

The lightly raced nine-year-old will bid to open his account for the campaign at the third time of asking in the £100,000 feature prize, which 12 horses remain in contention for following Monday’s confirmation stage.

After filling the runner-up spot in the BetMGM Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on his return, the gelded son of Alkaadhem then put up another respectable effort in defeat when finishing third in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27.

And it is on the back of his latest effort at the Welsh venue that Skelton believes the Grade Two-winning hurdler can scoop his biggest pot over fences in the extended three and a half mile test.

Skelton said: “I’ve had this race in mind for some time after the Welsh Grand National as he is obviously liking those marathon trips.

“I think he is in really good form and the track will suit him. How the race cuts up we don’t quite know, but I’m very happy with our horse going into it.

“I feel like he has proven that he stays that distance and his training has been good.

“I think he is pretty versatile ground wise now he is that bit older. I don’t think it holds any fears for him. I don't have no negatives about his chances."

Although Deafening Silence has only had 10 ten starts under Rules, Skelton feels that the timing of this race fits in perfectly from his last run.

He added: “It was a great run in the Welsh Grand National and I was very proud. It would have been nice to have been a couple of places further up, but those marathon distances you have got to be respectful when they are there at the end as it is a big effort for them.

“He is lightly raced for his age, and we can’t race him too much, but the programme for these long distance chases does suit this horse as you can give him a month to six weeks in between them.

“It feels like this is a nice straightforward situation for him. He is definitely still well treated over this trip as not many of them get it.”