Latest Haydock entries for Grand National Trial Handicap Chase

The nine-year-old features among 12 confirmations for Saturday's three and a half-mile contest and he's set to line up on the back of credit placed efforts in the Rehearsal Chase and Welsh Grand National at Newcastle and Chepstow respectively earlier in the campaign.

Paddy Power make the Skelton runner their early 11/4 favourite, just ahead of the Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore-trained Myretown, who is also seeking a first success of the season. He fell when hotly-fancied for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November before resuming with a creditable fourth behind Imperial Saint in the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock last month.

The wide-margin Wincanton winner Rivers Corner is next in the betting at 5/1 for trainer Joe Tizzard, while Jamie Snowden's experienced 10-year-old Git Maker is also a single-figure price at 8/1.

Grand National Trial Handicap Chase

Paddy Power: 11/4 Deafening Silence, 7/2 Myretown, 5/1 Rivers Corner, 8/1 Git Maker, Richmond Lake, 10/1 Holokea, Monbeg Genius, 12/1 Grand Geste, 16/1 Neo King, 20/1 Gabbys Cross, Grand Albert, Top Of The Bill.