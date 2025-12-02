Ombudsman enjoyed a fine 2025.

Unbeaten in four starts the previous year, his first season racing, the four-year-old was beaten on his seasonal reappearance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes but improved from that to land the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.

Ombudsman went on to finish a close second to Delacroix in the Eclipse before reversing the form in the International at York; he was then given a short break until the Champions Stakes at Ascot where he chased home Calandagan, a run that looks even better given the winner's recent victory in the Japan Cup.

"We knew that day, I think everyone knew, what a race the Champion Stakes was and I think Ombudsman under potentially different circumstances and scenarios would run Calandagan a little bit closer but what a season Ombudsman had," Buick reflected when talking to the host of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

"The performances he put up in the Prince of Wales's and in the Juddmonte, they are rare performances and were marked by his turn of foot. I'm immensely looking forward to him next year.

"I think he's already extremely tactically versatile, he can race in any which manner. He's got a long stride, he's a very relaxed horse and in the Juddmonte he didn't have any cover. He's just an all-rounder and the really good horses, they can do that."

Buick couldn't confirm running plans for Ombudsman but did reveal that connections are contemplating stepping up in distance.

"There was talk about the Sheema Classic, that would be the first time over a mile and a half, but I'm not sure, there's plenty of water to go under the bridge," he continued.

"He's a fast horse. I do think he'll stay a mile and a half and it would, possibly, open up more doors for him.

"Seeing Calandagan do what he did in the Japan Cup, not that the form needed boosting, but it just reassures everybody what level of horses they both are."