William Buick believes stepping up a mile and a half could provide Ombudsman with greater opportunities in 2026.
Ombudsman enjoyed a fine 2025.
Unbeaten in four starts the previous year, his first season racing, the four-year-old was beaten on his seasonal reappearance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes but improved from that to land the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.
Ombudsman went on to finish a close second to Delacroix in the Eclipse before reversing the form in the International at York; he was then given a short break until the Champions Stakes at Ascot where he chased home Calandagan, a run that looks even better given the winner's recent victory in the Japan Cup.
"We knew that day, I think everyone knew, what a race the Champion Stakes was and I think Ombudsman under potentially different circumstances and scenarios would run Calandagan a little bit closer but what a season Ombudsman had," Buick reflected when talking to the host of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
"The performances he put up in the Prince of Wales's and in the Juddmonte, they are rare performances and were marked by his turn of foot. I'm immensely looking forward to him next year.
"I think he's already extremely tactically versatile, he can race in any which manner. He's got a long stride, he's a very relaxed horse and in the Juddmonte he didn't have any cover. He's just an all-rounder and the really good horses, they can do that."
Buick couldn't confirm running plans for Ombudsman but did reveal that connections are contemplating stepping up in distance.
"There was talk about the Sheema Classic, that would be the first time over a mile and a half, but I'm not sure, there's plenty of water to go under the bridge," he continued.
"He's a fast horse. I do think he'll stay a mile and a half and it would, possibly, open up more doors for him.
"Seeing Calandagan do what he did in the Japan Cup, not that the form needed boosting, but it just reassures everybody what level of horses they both are."
The season didn't go as smoothly for Notable Speech who even tried his hand at sprinting in the July Cup but Charlie Appleby gradually brought him back to his best, running Diego Velazquez close in France and then winning Grade 1s in Canada and at the Breeders' Cup.
"He's a super fast horse," Buick said of the 2024 Guineas winner.
"Charlie ran him in the July Cup for a good reason and it wasn't lack of speed that got him beat; it was, I think, I rode him differently over six furlongs than I would over a mile which I think was a mistake. He's quick enough for six, he stays a mile. The performance he put up in Del Mar emphasises his qualities; he's got that sprinter's turn of foot."
Hopes were initially high that Opera Ballo might develop into a similarly high-class performer after two impressive wins at Kempton but he proved too keen in the Craven Stakes on his turf debut. Opera Ballo successfully dropped back to Listed level and ended the season as runner-up in the Group 2 Joel Stakes and Buick believes there's a lot more to come from the son of Ghaiyyath.
"He is still hugely exciting, very much not the finished article," he reasoned.
"He needs to strengthen up and develop in every way, which he will. He's in Dubai but, hopefully, will start off in the Al Rashidiya at Meydan on the 19th December. That will then, hopefully, give him a good springboard into next year."
When asked if Distant Storm was his best Classic prospect for the 2026 flat season, Buick agreed, replying: "I think he is.
"He put up a big performance in the Somerville Stakes and has always been held in high regard. It didn't go right for him in the Acomb but he got back on track in the Somerville and the Dewhurst was quite a tight turnaround. The Dewhurst was a messy race, there were two or three different groups and it was a little bit hard to know exactly what to make of it.
"We are all confident that Distant Storm is a better horse than he showed in the Dewhurst. I am really looking forward to him next year, I think he is going to progress and improve."
Distant Storm is unlikely to be the only three-year-old carrying the Godolphin blue with Classic aspirations with the team enjoying more success on the all-weather this winter but Buick wouldn't be drawn into naming names.
"I don't want to name any specific names but I think we've seen a few nice novices winning recently," he cautiously added.
"We've got some more running this week and I think we're going to see some nice prospects for next year well into December and we've seen in the past horses that win in the winter, what they can do in the following turf season."
One horse that needs no introduction is Gold Cup winner Trawlerman who will be back in training in 2026 at the age of eight.
"I do think he was better this year," Buick said. "John and Thady [Gosden] planned his season beautifully and I think he's taking his races better.
"A great horse, I love riding him - he's got a real character - and horses that race over those distances, they capture people's imagination.
"He's going to stay in training. It would be great to go back to Ascot for another Gold Cup."
