Calandagan conquers Japan Cup with hard fought win in Tokyo

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard for owners Aga Khan Studs, and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, Calandagan became the first overseas winner of the race for 20 years and did so in determined fashion, fighting tenaciously to get the better of local favourite Masquerade Ball, who was ridden by Frenchman Christophe Lemaire.

The pair were both held up in midfield but came with charging runs on the outside almost as one around a furlong and a half from the finish, before battling it out to the line.

Masquerade Ball briefly nosed ahead but Calandagan, winner of the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, King George and Champion Stakes on his three previous starts, dug deepest once more to prevail by a head in the manner of a true champion.

The winner, who also broke Almond Eye's record time in Sunday's contest, landed a huge £2.6 million in victory, plus an additional £2.3m bonus due to winning the King George, one of the qualifying races as part of the invitation bonus scheme.

For Graffard, it completes a remarkable year of success which also included Daryz providing him with a first Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and a memorable trip to Southern California courtesy of Gezora in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar.

Daryz is also owned by the Aga Khan Studs, while Graffard has now won more Group 1 races in a single season than any other French trainer has managed to achieve in history.