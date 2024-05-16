Will William Haggas change his mind over brilliant Dante winner Economics running in the Betfred Derby?

Remarkably, after a hugely impressive six-length winner of the Dante Stakes at York, the best-backed horse for the Derby on the same afternoon was one that finished ninth in the 2000 Guineas. We’re two weeks and two days away from the Derby, and it remains a bit of a mess.

Economics, in most other years, would be a strong favourite for Epsom right now. The son of Night Of Thunder dwarfed his rivals in the parade ring and he dwarfed them in the Dante itself as well, tanking along down the outside before powering away for a most dominant success.

York, warm for the most part, hot in places, had witnessed one of those Dante winners that just screamed ‘hello Yorkshire folk, I’m your Derby winner,’ as the likes of North Light, Authorized, Motivator and Golden Horn had done before him.

But Houston, we have a problem. And that problem is Economics is not in the Derby. Added to that problem is the fact he was in the Derby, but was taken out by his trainer, William Haggas, to avoid the temptation of running in the Derby. He doesn’t strike me as a man who will change his mind.

Haggas wasn’t at York for the race, with wife Maureen left fielding the obvious questions, and while she left the door open for a swift turnaround (“we’ll see about the Derby, it’s not my department”) you got the impression the trainer will not be about to change tack now.

“He’s beautiful, but still a baby,” she said, looking a picture of positivity in pink-feathered jacket and heart-shaped sunglasses, but her assessment of Economics’ chances of lining up at Epsom were not so rosy.

“You've got to be switched on to go around there [Epsom] and it's a big ask for any horse. We took him out [of the Derby] because we didn’t think he’d stay and I’m still not sure he would.”

It’s not looking good, is it? He could go to the French Derby, over 10 furlongs, or the Irish Derby, or the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, while the Juddmonte International, over the Dante track and trip here at York in August, looks a race which his trainer can work back from.

But then again, there is only one Derby. And Haggas has won it once, 28 years ago, with Shaamit, or “it was that long ago I’ve almost forgotten what it was like,” as Maureen put it.

That could be key. Of course, the owner will have a big say, but if it comes down to Haggas and, let's presume it does, then the fact he’s gone 28 years without winning the race that all English trainers want to win might well come into it. After all, he’ll know the history of the Dante Stakes and its impressive winners better than anyone.