Clarendon House speeds home at York
Clarendon House speeds home at York

York Thursday review & free video replays including the Dante Stakes

By Sporting Life
14:42 · THU May 16, 2024

A round-up of the pick of the action from day two of the Dante Festival at York.

Dream run for Clarendon

Clarendon House (8/1) came home strongly to deny Value Bet selection Looking For Lynda (15/2) in the Lindum York Handicap.

The runner-up was advised at 18/1 by Matt Brocklebank and hopes were high when Looking For Lynda hit the front inside the final distance having taken up the lead from the well backed Tees Spirit.

It wasn't to be, though, as Clarendon House swept past on his outside to win the five furlong heat by a length and a quarter.

Spartan Arrow and Korker completed the places. Tees Spirit held on for fifth with Bergerac sixth and Jm Jungle seventh.

The winner was ridden by Tom Marquand who was still 'sore' after a fall on the Knavesmire yesterday.

"We got the dream run in," he told ITV Racing. "Turning in off a strong pace and he was pretty electric to go and pick the race up; he did it a little bit quicker than I thought he might to be perfectly honest.

"He's had some good runs this year and his form at Southwell lined up with Diligent Harry from the Group 2 yesterday. He's a high-class horse and obviously Robert Cowell (trainer) loves a sprinter."

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

