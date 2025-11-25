The seven-year-old is antepost favourite for the race after a winning return in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday where he beat stablemate Fact To File.

The JP McManus-owned runner-up has the option of Kempton as well, as does Closutton stablemate Grangeclare West, although it remains to be seen how many of those make the trip over the Irish Sea at Christmas.

Mullins isn’t the only Irish trainer with King George entries as Martin Brassil has entered John Durkan fourth Fastorslow, Gordon Elliott has three entries in Croke Park, Firefox and Found A Fifty, while Henry de Bromhead has Heart Wood.

Joseph O’Brien is targeting last year’s winner Banbridge at the race again and also has Jordans as an option.

The home team looks strong after a weekend which saw Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie light up Ascot in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase while Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Man jumped well on his winning return in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at Haydock.

Both of those two are amongst the King George 20 at the initial entry stage along with Boombawn, Riskintheground and Panic Attack (Dan Skelton), Djelo and L’Homme Presse (Venetia Williams) and Master Chewy (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies).

Il Est Francais, last year’s runner-up, was well beaten by Jango Baie at the weekend but he could be back for more for Tom George along with interesting French-trained challenger Kolokico for Emmanuel Clayeux.

Timeform favour Warrior’s chance

Gaelic Warrior is the 6/4 favourite generally for the King George after Sunday’s epic win over Fact To File and Timeform rate him 173 from 169 on the back of the victory.

Stablemate Fact To File is rated 174 and while he is still in the King George trips short of three miles have brought the best out of him and it remains to be seen whether he makes the trip over to Kempton.

When it comes to the best of British, Jango Baie is seriously on the up and is 167p from 158 after his Grade 2 win at the weekend, achieved over a trip of 2m5f, his finishing efforts suggesting three miles will be in his range.

The Jukebox Man has more to find as he navigates his way towards Grade 1 level in open company and is rated 159p after his Haydock win.