Our Ben Linfoot discusses The New Lion as the Champion Hurdle antepost market reacts to a drama-filled BetMGM Fighting Fifth at Newcastle.

Fighting for position in Champion betting After the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle Lossiemouth hardened as favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next March. That’s understandable. Back in the safety of her box at Closutton, she was the only one of the top three in the Champion Hurdle betting who didn’t take a crashing fall at Newcastle on Saturday. Meanwhile her stablemate, Anzadam, ground his way to a workmanlike and frankly underwhelming second behind Golden Ace in the drama-filled Fighting Fifth. He’s out to 16/1 for the Champion Hurdle, squeezing Lossiemouth’s odds into 2/1 and tighter. Golden Ace is into 14/1 from 33s to retain her title, perhaps a fair enough trimming of odds given she can hurdle at speed and stay on her feet. It’s counting for a lot in the current division. The falls of first Constitution Hill and then The New Lion have obviously had a negative effect on their prices for Champion Hurdle glory. Constitution Hill, a faller now in three of his last four starts, is out to 12/1, with a crestfallen Nicky Henderson left pondering his next move. How many times can you keep on risking him? That remains to be seen. At this stage he makes no appeal for a second Champion Hurdle given his propensity for hitting the deck. Which leaves The New Lion, who is the big conundrum in the market. Bookmakers are looking at each other shrugging their shoulders. A best of 4/1 pre-Newcastle, he’s still 4/1 in most places. No change. Sky Bet and Paddy Power offer the gentlest of nudges out to 9/2.

Golden Ace has the measure of Anzadam in the Fighting Fifth

What happened to The New Lion? First question. Do we think he would’ve won had he stayed on his feet at the second last? Hard to say. Hand on heart, maybe not. He was a length ahead but under pressure on the inside with Golden Ace and Anzadam gathering their momentum to his outside. Perhaps his stamina and battling qualities would’ve kicked in, but it was certainly no gimme. Second question. With that in mind, why wasn’t he more in control of the race when he departed? Was it the trip? Is he good enough to justify being 4/1 for the Champion Hurdle? Well, things didn’t exactly pan out perfectly for him. In a small-runner field that turned from five to four at the second flight, Harry Skelton found himself left in the lead which was unknown territory for a horse that is usually held up over a half-mile longer trip. AP McCoy picked up on the situation on ITV Racing. “I just thought when Constitution Hill fell he might’ve been better off getting company,” the 20-time Champion Jockey said as he analysed the ride given in the JP McManus silks he made his own. “But look, I can see why Harry Skelton’s done what he’s done. He won over two and a half miles at Cheltenham and he was probably worried it might turn into a sprint. “It’s easy afterwards. JP once told me Tommy Carberry used to say ‘when you end up on your backside you’re always wrong’. “But I do think if he was going at it again he’d want a bit of company.” He certainly didn’t look a natural front-runner, almost running out at one hurdle down the back, and when he did finally get company in the home straight he took a chance that could not defy gravity. You would think he’d be happier at Cheltenham, in a bigger field, getting a lead.

Dan Skelton: Says two miles is fine for the Lion