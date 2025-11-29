Golden Ace wins Fighting FIfth as Constitution Hill and The New Lion fall

Golden Ace won a remarkable renewal of the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle in which both Constitution Hill and The New Lion fell.

Nico de Boinville jumped out to make all the running aboard the former Champion Hurdler but he stepped at the second obstacle and for the third time in his last four races was on the turf. Thankfully he galloped away seemingly unscathed. That left The New Lion in front and he was still there until getting the second last all wrong and hitting the desk himself. Again he was reported to be fine afterwards. And just like in the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March that left Golden Ace at the head of affairs and she stayed there. Anzadam looked a threat but was readily outpaced on the run to the line as the reigning champion hurdler sprang a 22/1 surprise, winning by a length-and-a-half.

Winning trainer Jeremy Scott told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s run a brilliant race but I just hope that Constitution Hill and The New Lion are both up and about okay. “I’m so pleased that we got her back from Wetherby. We were so flummoxed because we thought we had her in great form there. We were beaten nearly a mile from home, got her back home and scoped her and she had some mucus – that must have been why [she ran so badly]. “We scoped her again on the Tuesday and there was virtually nothing there. We changed the way we travelled up and stayed the night – perhaps she was a bit stressed the time before.” Winning owner Ian Gosden added: “The best part of today is it’s an answer to those people who are suggesting she’s just lucky; she is a serious horse, one of the best in the country. “She will have a couple of months off and then I quite fancy going over to Ireland and giving it to them in their back garden.” Winning rider Lorcan Williams told ITV Racing: “It’s been a tough season for myself and Jeremy. She’s the flag bearer - she wasn’t herself last time - so it’s a great training performance to get her back, “She travelled with so much zest and jumped fantastically. It’s so good to have the support and you wouldn’t believe how happy we are – the team at home do so well. “I’m just so lucky to be onboard.”

Constitution Hill continues riderless at Newcastle

Henderson despair An emotional Nicky Henderson, trainer of Constitution Hill, said: "First and foremost I’ve spoken to Jack, our head lad up there, and they are both fine and that is all that matters to be honest with you. What we will make of it is another day really. What can you say. Just looking at he looked as if he was alright in front and then the hind leg just got dragged. “That is the second time when he hands the race to someone else and then they don’t convert it like when State Man fell in the Champion Hurdle, and now The New Lion has gone as well. I hope they are alright as well, which is the main thing. “I just love the way he jumped the first. I can’t believe it. Seriously, why not look at a two mile maiden on the flat. Let’s all think about it and get rational. It shakes you to bits really and it is really sad because can you go on asking him to do it. It doesn’t seem fair on anybody. “Poor Michael (Buckley, owner), I could cry for him. We have been through it, and done everything, yet why has this habit crept in. It is too familiar. It is hard to go on watching it and I can’t teach him anymore. How can I tell him not to do it.