The stalls of Ancient Times (16), Lihou (18), Vintage Clarets (19) and Live In The Moment (20) opened fractionally later than the rest in the fast and furious contest that took just 54.23 seconds to be run.

A high draw is perceived as the place to be on the five-furlong track at Epsom, with three of the aforementioned quartet sent off at single-figure prices in the 20-strong field.

The stewards noted the incident in their report of the race, stating: “The stewards further noted that stalls 16, 18, 19 and 20 had opened fractionally slower than the balance of the field and having reviewed recordings of the start in normal speed, were of the view that none of those runners’ chances were materially impacted, and they therefore took no further action.”

However, the weighed in signal was given quickly after the contest, giving the stewards little time to assess the situation as Timeform’s David Johnson outlined on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast:

“There were a few things that weren’t necessarily clear and I reached out to the BHA and they were kind enough to clear a few things up,” he said.

“The BHA are saying they were aware of a potential issue that could’ve affected a fair start ‘immediately as the start was affected in real time.’

“My question to that would be why, if that was the case, with the possibility at that stage that could’ve meant that the race could be declared void, was no stewards inquiry called to inform punters and bookmakers to hold all bets?

“The off time of the race was 15:21 and 17 seconds, it took less then a minute to run and the result was called at 15:23 and 47 seconds, while the weighed in signal was given at 15:28 and one seconds, which gives them four minutes and 14 seconds for them to have been happy that nothing affected the placings when winning margins were a short head and a head, and to decide that those horses whose stalls opened late weren’t materially affected.

“That’s the BHA’s line but there is another theory that the stewards weren’t aware of the issues at the start until it gained social media attention, hence there was no stewards’ inquiry announced on course and that they had to conclude that the race wasn’t affected as they were already weighed in and were powerless to change it.

“You can study the timelines yourself and form your own conclusions.”