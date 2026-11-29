Matt Brocklebank was suitably impressed with Skerry Hill on Sunday but won't be rushing in to back him for the Sky Bet Supreme just yet.

Handicapping of Carlisle contest proved crucial Carlisle’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase in early-November has an extraordinary record of producing winners and lived up to its billing again as Wendigo followed up his victory in Cumbria by landing the Coral Gold Cup. Monet’s Garden was among the earlier Colin Parker winners while fellow subsequent Grade 1 scorers feature on the roll of honour in the race’s current guise since it gained Listed status in 2013, namely Lostintranslation and Waiting Patiently who went on to win the Betfair Chase and Ascot Chase later in the same season respectively. Cyrname, who finished third behind Mister Whitaker in the 2018 edition, beat Waiting Patiently in the 2019 Ascot Chase and added a couple of Grade 2 victories to his tally the following year before his retirement (and untimely death in a routine canter). More recently, Imperial Aura took top spot prior to his 1965 Chase win at Ascot in 2020, Corach Rambler was fifth at the start of his second Ultima and Grand National-winning campaign, while Jamie Snowden’s Hollygrove Cha Cha was third last term before going on to win a trio of quality mares’ races. Just how high her stablemate can fly following his Saturday success is open to debate but the marvellous Many Clouds was the last Colin Parker winner to follow up in the Newbury Gold Cup and strong-staying Wendigo would appear to be on a similar trajectory towards the Randox Grand National, possibly via a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He’s likely to get a decent hike up the ratings now but the only question that remains – and one connections of Regent’s Stroll were probably asking themselves on Sunday morning – is why didn’t the handicapper react to Wendigo’s successfully conceding 10lb to a horse officially rated 6lb superior (Potters Charm eased 1lb since) at Carlisle?

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Take the Hint after Fairyhouse Just 15 mins or so prior to Wendigo’s hard-fought win in the Berkshire gloom, Willie Mullins introduced Green Hint to hurdling and despite barely making a ripple on the antepost markets for the big races later in the season, I get the impression he’s a name to keep tabs on. Patrick Mullins was particularly bullish about him in his weekend preview and he was duly sent off odds-on under Paul Townend but I loved the way he went about his business and the five-year-old beat the ‘right horse’ in Godon Elliott’s Premier Division, who had placed form behind Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner The Mourne Rambler last year and had already struck at Down Royal late last month. There was 10 lengths back to the third horse, Tony Martin’s Treasure Memory – who has to be of significant interest once sent handicapping – but the winner’s jumping was really accurate and considering Townend reported he was hanging left-handed most of the way around, he might have just booked a trip to Leopardstown for something a bit tastier over the Christmas period.

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Skerry can step up at some point Sunday’s Fairyhouse card brought a far more significant mover in the major novice hurdle markets as Skerry Hill bolted up in the Royal Bond. Gordon Elliott was keen to stress that the going remained “safe” and while he took a couple of significant runners out, Skerry Hill seemed to relish conditions en route to a 12-length victory. He’s no bigger than 6/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme and will be kept at the minimum trip for the time being, but it’s not hard to imagine the high cruising-speed he shows making him even more effective over longer distances as he matures. If I was forced to take that price or the general 10/1 about Skerry Hill for the Turners at Cheltenham then I’d be erring on the side of the latter but erring is arguably the operative word seeing as I was among those to fall into that exact trap with Old Park Star early on last season. Either way, it’s surely too hasty to be diving in here given most of Willie Mullins’ novices are typically a month or two behind Elliott’s, who tend to be already pretty fit this time of year. So I'll happily hang fire with the novices. Magnifico Conti was the Closutton select for the Royal Bond, on his final day as a novice, and he could muster only third after proving easy enough to back through the morning. He’s going to be hard to place now but end-of season handicaps may eventually come onto the radar if he’s pitched in deep against more experienced rivals over Christmas and at the DRF. He’s not one to be forgetting about in a hurry.

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