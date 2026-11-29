Matt Brocklebank was suitably impressed with Skerry Hill on Sunday but won't be rushing in to back him for the Sky Bet Supreme just yet.
Handicapping of Carlisle contest proved crucial
Carlisle’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase in early-November has an extraordinary record of producing winners and lived up to its billing again as Wendigo followed up his victory in Cumbria by landing the Coral Gold Cup.
Monet’s Garden was among the earlier Colin Parker winners while fellow subsequent Grade 1 scorers feature on the roll of honour in the race’s current guise since it gained Listed status in 2013, namely Lostintranslation and Waiting Patiently who went on to win the Betfair Chase and Ascot Chase later in the same season respectively.
Cyrname, who finished third behind Mister Whitaker in the 2018 edition, beat Waiting Patiently in the 2019 Ascot Chase and added a couple of Grade 2 victories to his tally the following year before his retirement (and untimely death in a routine canter).
More recently, Imperial Aura took top spot prior to his 1965 Chase win at Ascot in 2020, Corach Rambler was fifth at the start of his second Ultima and Grand National-winning campaign, while Jamie Snowden’s Hollygrove Cha Cha was third last term before going on to win a trio of quality mares’ races.
Just how high her stablemate can fly following his Saturday success is open to debate but the marvellous Many Clouds was the last Colin Parker winner to follow up in the Newbury Gold Cup and strong-staying Wendigo would appear to be on a similar trajectory towards the Randox Grand National, possibly via a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
He’s likely to get a decent hike up the ratings now but the only question that remains – and one connections of Regent’s Stroll were probably asking themselves on Sunday morning – is why didn’t the handicapper react to Wendigo’s successfully conceding 10lb to a horse officially rated 6lb superior (Potters Charm eased 1lb since) at Carlisle?
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Take the Hint after Fairyhouse
Just 15 mins or so prior to Wendigo’s hard-fought win in the Berkshire gloom, Willie Mullins introduced Green Hint to hurdling and despite barely making a ripple on the antepost markets for the big races later in the season, I get the impression he’s a name to keep tabs on.
Patrick Mullins was particularly bullish about him in his weekend preview and he was duly sent off odds-on under Paul Townend but I loved the way he went about his business and the five-year-old beat the ‘right horse’ in Godon Elliott’s Premier Division, who had placed form behind Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner The Mourne Rambler last year and had already struck at Down Royal late last month.
There was 10 lengths back to the third horse, Tony Martin’s Treasure Memory – who has to be of significant interest once sent handicapping – but the winner’s jumping was really accurate and considering Townend reported he was hanging left-handed most of the way around, he might have just booked a trip to Leopardstown for something a bit tastier over the Christmas period.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Skerry can step up at some point
Sunday’s Fairyhouse card brought a far more significant mover in the major novice hurdle markets as Skerry Hill bolted up in the Royal Bond.
Gordon Elliott was keen to stress that the going remained “safe” and while he took a couple of significant runners out, Skerry Hill seemed to relish conditions en route to a 12-length victory. He’s no bigger than 6/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme and will be kept at the minimum trip for the time being, but it’s not hard to imagine the high cruising-speed he shows making him even more effective over longer distances as he matures.
If I was forced to take that price or the general 10/1 about Skerry Hill for the Turners at Cheltenham then I’d be erring on the side of the latter but erring is arguably the operative word seeing as I was among those to fall into that exact trap with Old Park Star early on last season.
Either way, it’s surely too hasty to be diving in here given most of Willie Mullins’ novices are typically a month or two behind Elliott’s, who tend to be already pretty fit this time of year. So I'll happily hang fire with the novices.
Magnifico Conti was the Closutton select for the Royal Bond, on his final day as a novice, and he could muster only third after proving easy enough to back through the morning. He’s going to be hard to place now but end-of season handicaps may eventually come onto the radar if he’s pitched in deep against more experienced rivals over Christmas and at the DRF.
He’s not one to be forgetting about in a hurry.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
10/1 Jimmy just the job
On a fine Sunday for Elliott, Wodhooh held off Jimmy Du Seuil to land the Hatton's Grace Hurdle, three-time winner Teahupoo eight lengths back in third for what may prove to be a changing of the guard in the division.
The front two, aged just six and seven respectively, were making their seasonal debuts and it looks like a good rivalry that will run and run in Ireland this winter before they both hopefully show up for a shot at the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle in March.
Wodhooh has won the Martin Pipe and Mares' Hurdle at the past two Festivals, Jimmy Du Seuil can boast a Turners second from 2024 and Coral Cup success from 2025, before the wheels came off for him a little bit over fences last season.
Leopardstown's three-miler over Christmas will clearly tell us a lot more, with Elliott's mare yet to even race at the trip before, but Jimmy Du Seuil - who is twice the price of new Cheltenham 5/1 favourite Wodhooh - remains open to plenty of improvement as a stayer as well and he might be better suited by the ground softening up over the next month or so. I'd fully expect his price to shorten before the spring.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.