“We were very, very happy with what was his first run of the year after a long time off the track – you couldn’t have asked for much more,” said Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon.

The Juddmonte-owned son of Frankel was making his four-year-old debut in Saturday’s Dubai Sheema Classic – and while he was reported to be a little over enthusiastic in his preparation, he proved his ability remains very much intact by filling the runner-up spot behind the devastating Japanese winner.

Third in last year’s Derby at Epsom before a dominant victory in the Irish equivalent, the Ralph Beckett-trained Westover disappointed in the King George at Ascot in July before rounding off his campaign with sixth place in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“Equinox looks a very good horse, to be fair. He looked very fit beforehand and won in the manner of an exceptionally good horse. I think we’ll be trying to stay away from him wherever he goes!

“I think it was well documented that Westover didn’t settle in get over there. With it being his first run of the year, he was a bit full of himself and got a lit up there during the week. On his first morning out on the track, he got a bit of a head of steam up and ended up doing a lap too many!

“We were a little nervous going into Saturday, but luckily it all worked out well and he ran a blinding race and that should settle him down and set him up for what will hopefully be a good season.”

Westover holds an entry in the 10-furlong Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 28, while the following weekend’s Coronation Cup at Epsom over a mile and a half is an obvious alternative.

Mahon is in no rush to commit to future plans at this stage, but is hopeful he can prove effective over both distances in his search for further top-level honours.

He added: “The Tattersalls Gold Cup might come a bit soon for him, but we’ll see. I’d imagine he’ll get an entry in the Coronation, too. A couple of weeks later you have the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud as well, so all those races are going to be under consideration and it just depends which one he’s peaking for at the time.

“I don’t think he’d have that much problem over 10 furlongs. He won his Derby trial last year over 10 and if you stopped the Irish Derby at the 10-furlong marker, it was well and truly over at that stage.

“I think he definitely has enough speed for 10 furlongs, so I think mix it up through the year between 10 and 12 and hopefully we can win another Group One or a couple of them if we’re lucky.”