Click here for our Breeders' Cup 2022 index

The four-year-old is already twice a winner at the meeting, taking the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland in 2020 and then landing the Turf Sprint in 2021 when the fixture has held at Del Mar.

He did not fire when brought over to Royal Ascot in June for the King’s Stand, but has since won twice on home soil and is highly-fancied to retain his crown when the Breeders’ Cup returns to Keeneland next week.

“He’s just just a joy to be around and to have a horse like him, I just really relish coming out every day to train him,” said Ward.

“To have a horse that could win three Breeders’ Cups, and if you look at the ones that have they are iconic horses in our game, to have him known as one of those and to have me being able to orchestrate his career from the onset to now, it would just be amazing.

“It’s once in a lifetime to be around horses like that. He’s just a great guy to be around, if he was a human he’d be one of those movie stars you always want to hang out with.”